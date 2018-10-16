Log in
MEREDITH CORPORATION
Meredith : Todd Brown Promoted To Senior Vice President And Chief Revenue Officer For Meredith Local Media Group

10/16/2018

 

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today that Todd Brown has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Meredith Local Media Group, effective immediately. In his new role, Brown will oversee advertising revenue growth and strategy across Meredith's station group. He will report to Meredith Local Media Group President Patrick McCreery.  

Todd Brown Promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Meredith Local Media Group

Brown has worked for KVVU-TV (FOX 5), Meredith's FOX affiliate in Las Vegas, for more than 16 years. He started as Local Sales Manager and worked his way up to Vice President and General Manager, a role he has held for the past six years. Under Brown's leadership, FOX 5 has been continually recognized as one of the top FOX affiliates in the nation.  

"Todd has been a visionary leader for the FOX 5 Las Vegas team, successfully increasing ratings and revenue," said McCreery. "Under his leadership FOX 5 launched the Surprise Squad franchise, which now generates significant sponsorship revenue across the Meredith Local Media Group. Todd's leadership and creativity are the perfect combination to lead our sales teams and stations into the future."  

In 2017, Brown was recognized by Broadcasting & Cable as General Manager of the Year. He served as Chairman of the Nevada Broadcasters Association from 2013 to 2017 and was awarded the Nevada Broadcasters' Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. Brown currently serves on the TVB Board of Directors. Prior to joining Meredith in 2002, Brown served as General Sales Manager for KSEE 24 in Fresno, CA. 

"It has been a tremendous honor to lead and be a part of the superior FOX 5 Las Vegas team for the past 16 years," said Brown. "I am excited for the opportunity to work with the sales teams across the Meredith Local Media Group and develop new and innovative ways to serve our advertisers and partners."  

Meredith will conduct a national search to replace Brown at KVVU-TV.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print and digital – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising partners.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

Meredith introduces an updated market positioning and logo that reflect the strength of Meredith's national and local consumer media brands as well as its expanded portfolio of marketing solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/todd-brown-promoted-to-senior-vice-president-and-chief-revenue-officer-for-meredith-local-media-group-300731362.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
