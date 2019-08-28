Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION

(MDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meredith : Top Celebrities, Artists And Public Figures Take Center Stage At Festival PEOPLE en Español To Engage And Energize Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

Top Celebrities, Artists And Public Figures Take Center Stage At Festival PEOPLE en Español To Engage And Energize Community

Katiria Soto, Adriano Espaillat, Ruben Diaz Jr., Carmen Villalobos, Ivy Queen and Many Other Entertainers, Influencers and Leaders to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in NYC on October 5 & 6

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019/PRNewswire / -- U.S. CongressmanAdriano Espaillat, News anchor Katiria Soto(Univision New York), Bronx Borough PresidentRuben Diaz Jr., Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos, reggaeton artistIvy Queen and more will join the 2019 Festival PEOPLE en Español, a culminating celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 5-6 in New York City'sWashington Heightsneighborhood at The Armory.

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL also has partnered with Hispanic Federation for this year's Festival. Hispanic Federation will be on-site for the duration of the event registering new voters ahead of the pivotal 2020 election year, as well as providing important information regarding the significance of participating in the upcoming 2020 Census.

The two-day, free and open-to-the-public event has become one of the most anticipated celebrations of Hispanic culture in the country. The festival offers complimentary musical performances, interactive panel discussions, celebrity meet-and-greets and more.

This year's festival theme is 'Juntos Somos Más' ('Together We Are More') with programming featuring the nation's top entertainers, leaders and influencers, including:

  • Mariah Angeliq, rapper
  • Denise Bidot, plus-sized model and activist
  • Jhay Cortez, reggaetón artist
  • Catalina Cruz, Assemblywoman
  • Ruben Diaz Jr., Bronx Borough President
  • Adriano Espaillat, U.S. Congressman for New York
  • Kanny García, singer
  • Francisca Lachapel, TV host
  • Carlos Lamarche, Fashion expert
  • Selenis Leyva, actress
  • Mariah, singer-songwriter
  • Mau y Ricky, Venezuelan Band
  • Melii, rapper/singer-songwriter
  • Melymel, rapper
  • Aymee Nuviola, singer
  • Ivy Queen, reggaetón artist
  • Katiria Soto, TV news anchor
  • Carmen Villalobos, actress

'There is no better time to host the return of Festival PEOPLE en Español and unite our community around their passions with two days of free entertainment and empowerment programming,' said Monique Manso, Publisher, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL. 'Now more than ever, it is vital to elevate Latino voices and contributions in this country. We look forward to presenting a compelling and entertaining slate of performances and conversations that inspire our community.'

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL will amplify the 'Juntos Somos Más' theme throughout Festival programming and activations. Highlighted by the partnership with Hispanic Federation, the two-day celebration serves as a platform to energize the Hispanic community and galvanize civic engagement and voting awareness during a crucial upcoming election year in 2020.

'We're excited to partner with PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on its annual festival that brings together all sectors of the Latino community. 2020 will be a critical year for communities of color and we are privileged to play a pivotal role in educating community members on the importance of participating in our democracy and exercising their right to vote. During the Juntos Somos Más festival, our team will engage Latinos of all ages on the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census to ensure that our communities receive their fair share of resources and representation. Our team will also register eligible voters for the crucial 2020 elections. By doing so, we can make sure that our democracy includes all Latinos and that our voice is heard loud and clear on Election Day,' said Frankie Miranda, Executive Vice President of Hispanic Federation.

Programming highlights will focus on the importance of the Hispanic voter and having one's voice heard, particularly for young Latinos.

As previously announced, Coca- Cola, HBOLatino, Macy's and the US Army will return as sponsors for the cultural festival. Facebook, The Home Depot, Nickelodeon and SOMOS also join as a first-time sponsors for the event. More information regarding programming will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.PeopleenEspanol.com/festival. For the latest updates about Festival PEOPLE en Español, join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with #JuntosSomosMas.

To register for free tickets, click here.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION
Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms - including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video - to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

ABOUT PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL
PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL was launched in 1996 as a special issue and today has become the top-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States. Published 9 times a year, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL reaches an audience of 7 million every month with its editorial mix of Hispanic and popular entertainment, fashion and beauty trends and compelling human-interest stories. PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL delivers original editorial content that captures the values, contributions and impact of today's Hispanics in the United States. The brand's social media footprint includes 1,400,000 followers on Twitter, over 4,300,000 'Likes' on Facebook and 1,800,000 followers on Instagram. For daily news, photos, exclusive behind-the-scenes video and celebrity scoops, visit www.peopleenespanol.com and follow PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on Twitter at @peopleenespanol.

SOURCE PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

For further information: Bradford Bridgers; 310.268.7221; Bradford.bridgers@meredith.com OR Elvis Lizardo; 212-522-9658; elvis_lizardo@peoplemag.com OR Liane Ramirez Swierk; 212-579-2700; FestivalPR@goodmanmedia.com

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 16:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
12:41pMEREDITH : Top Celebrities, Artists And Public Figures Take Center Stage At Fest..
PU
08/20MEREDITH : FOOD & WINE and TRAVEL + LEISURE Announce Inaugural World's Best Rest..
PU
08/19MEREDITH : DEPARTURES Marks 30th Anniversary With September Issue
PU
08/12MEREDITH : Money.com Reveals The 2019-2020 Best Colleges For Your Money
PU
08/08MEREDITH : Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
08/01MEREDITH : Local media group announces digital promotions
PU
08/01MEREDITH : People En Español Festival To Galvanize Latino Voters And Multigenera..
PU
07/25MEREDITH : EatingWell Partners With The International Food Information Council F..
PR
07/18MEREDITH : And The New York Times Company To Introduce A Series Of Special Editi..
PU
07/17MEREDITH : MONEY.com Introduces Dollar Scholar, A New Weekly Newsletter Conqueri..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 114 M
EBIT 2019 389 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 1 966 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 2 057 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 59,33  $
Last Close Price 43,63  $
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Lacy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Henry Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION-16.00%2 057
INFORMA PLC37.13%13 294
NEWS CORP19.03%8 030
PEARSON PLC-13.79%7 740
AXEL SPRINGER27.58%7 528
SCHIBSTED16.12%6 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group