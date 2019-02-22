Meredith : Travel + Leisure Releases The 14th Annual It List, An Editor-Curated Collection Of The Best Hotels In The World This Year

Travel + Leisure Releases The 14th Annual It List, An Editor-Curated Collection Of The Best Hotels In The World This Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 -- Travel + Leisure released its 14th annual It List, a selection of the best new and renovated hotels in the world. The list is on TravelandLeisure.com and in the March issue, available on newsstands today.

Each year, Travel + Leisure editors check in to hundreds of new hotels around the globe in search of the properties that offer a winning alchemy of setting, design, and service. The editors then collaborate with Travel + Leisure's global network of travel writers, contributors, and agents to narrow down the list.

'Hotels are a prominent part of the travel experience, which is why we devote an entire issue to this topic each year,' said Jacqueline Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. 'With more than 70 hotels chosen, from a colorful escape in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, to two safari resorts in Namibia, we're excited to share why these properties excite us, how they connect us to people, and the many ways they provide comfort when we're far from home.'

Travel + Leisure's It List is as follows:

AFRICA

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island - Desroches Island, Seychelles

Hoanib Valley Camp - Kaokoland, Namibia

Mombo Camp - Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana

One&Only Nyungwe House - Gisakura, Rwanda

Omaanda Lodge - Windhoek, Namibia

Zuri Zanzibar - Zanzibar, Tanzania

ASIA

Amanyangyun - Shanghai

Anantara Quy Nhon Villas - Quy Nhon, Vietnam

Capella Ubud, Bali - Bali, Indonesia

Rosewood Luang Prabang - Luang Prabang, Laos

Shinta Mani Wild - Kirirom National Park, Cambodia

Six Senses Duxton - Singapore

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans - Andaman Islands, India

The Murray - Hong Kong

The Oberoi - New Delhi

Waldorf Astoria- Bangkok

AUSTRALIA

Calile Hotel - Brisbane

Paramount House Hotel - Sydney

United Places Botanic Gardens - Melbourne

CARIBBEAN+ BAHAMAS

Belmond Cap Juluca - Maundays Bay, Anguilla

O:LV Fifty Five - San Juan, Puerto Rico

Rosewood Baha Mar - Nassau, Bahamas

Silversands Grenada - Grand Anse Beach, Grenada

Skylark Negril Beach Resort - Negril, Jamaica

SOUTH AMERICA

Awasi Iguazú - Misiones, Argentina

Janeiro - Rio de Janeiro

EUROPE

Bank Hotel - Stockholm

Brach - Paris

Château Lafaurie Peyraguey - Bommes, France

Experimental Chalet - Verbier, Switzerland

Fife Arms - Braemar, Scotland

Heckfield Place - Hampshire, England

Hotel Mamá - Mallorca, Spain

Hotel St. George - Helsinki, Finland

Hotel Vilòn - Rome

Istoria - Santorini, Greece

Katikies Mykonos - Mykonos, Greece

Kettner's Townhouse - London, England

L'Arlatan - Arles, France

Le Barn - Bonnelles, France

L'oscar - London

Lutetia - Paris

Ottantotto Firenze - Italy

Palazzo Bozzi Corso - Lecce, Italy

Quinta da Côrte - Douro Valley, Portugal

Raffles Europejski Warsaw - Warsaw

Retreat at Blue Lagoon - Iceland

Stamba Hotel - Tbilisi, Georgia

University Arms - Cambridge, England

Vista Palazzo - Lake Como, Italy

MIDDLE EAST

The Jaffa Tel Aviv - Tel Aviv, Israel

NORTH AMERICA

Bungalows - Key Largo, Florida

Caldera House - Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Carpenter Hotel - Austin, Texas

Collective Hill Country - Wimberley, Texas

Eaton DC - Washington, D.C.

Francis House - Napa Valley, California

Freehand - New York City

Harbor House Inn - Mendocino County, California

Hotel Amparo - San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Hotel Clermont - Atlanta

Hotel Figueroa - Los Angeles

Hotel Joaquin - Laguna Beach, California

Hotel Peter & Paul - New Orleans

Inn at Kenmore Hall - Richmond, Massachusetts

Montage - Los Cabos, Mexico

Noelle - Nashville

Palihotel Seattle - Seattle

Perry Lane Hotel - Savannah, Georgia

Sheldon Chalet - Denali National Park, Alaska

Sophy Hyde Park - Chicago

The Hoxton Portland - Portland, Oregon

The Line D.C. - Washington, D.C.

The NoMad - Los Angeles

