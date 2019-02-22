Meredith : Travel + Leisure Releases The 14th Annual It List, An Editor-Curated Collection Of The Best Hotels In The World This Year

Travel + Leisure Releases The 14th Annual It List, An Editor-Curated Collection Of The Best Hotels In The World This Year
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE:MDP, www.meredith.com) Travel + Leisure released its 14th annual It List, a selection of the best new and renovated hotels in the world. The list is on TravelandLeisure.com and in the March issue, available on newsstands today.
Each year, Travel + Leisure editors check in to hundreds of new hotels around the globe in search of the properties that offer a winning alchemy of setting, design, and service. The editors then collaborate with Travel + Leisure's global network of travel writers, contributors, and agents to narrow down the list.
'Hotels are a prominent part of the travel experience, which is why we devote an entire issue to this topic each year,' said Jacqueline Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. 'With more than 70 hotels chosen, from a colorful escape in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, to two safari resorts in Namibia, we're excited to share why these properties excite us, how they connect us to people, and the many ways they provide comfort when we're far from home.'
Travel + Leisure's It List is as follows:
AFRICA
Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island - Desroches Island, Seychelles
Hoanib Valley Camp - Kaokoland, Namibia
Mombo Camp - Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana
One&Only Nyungwe House - Gisakura, Rwanda
Omaanda Lodge - Windhoek, Namibia
Zuri Zanzibar - Zanzibar, Tanzania
ASIA
Amanyangyun - Shanghai
Anantara Quy Nhon Villas - Quy Nhon, Vietnam
Capella Ubud, Bali - Bali, Indonesia
Rosewood Luang Prabang - Luang Prabang, Laos
Shinta Mani Wild - Kirirom National Park, Cambodia
Six Senses Duxton - Singapore
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans - Andaman Islands, India
The Murray - Hong Kong
The Oberoi - New Delhi
Waldorf Astoria- Bangkok
AUSTRALIA
Calile Hotel - Brisbane
Paramount House Hotel - Sydney
United Places Botanic Gardens - Melbourne
CARIBBEAN+ BAHAMAS
Belmond Cap Juluca - Maundays Bay, Anguilla
O:LV Fifty Five - San Juan, Puerto Rico
Rosewood Baha Mar - Nassau, Bahamas
Silversands Grenada - Grand Anse Beach, Grenada
Skylark Negril Beach Resort - Negril, Jamaica
SOUTH AMERICA
Awasi Iguazú - Misiones, Argentina
Janeiro - Rio de Janeiro
EUROPE
Bank Hotel - Stockholm
Brach - Paris
Château Lafaurie Peyraguey - Bommes, France
Experimental Chalet - Verbier, Switzerland
Fife Arms - Braemar, Scotland
Heckfield Place - Hampshire, England
Hotel Mamá - Mallorca, Spain
Hotel St. George - Helsinki, Finland
Hotel Vilòn - Rome
Istoria - Santorini, Greece
Katikies Mykonos - Mykonos, Greece
Kettner's Townhouse - London, England
L'Arlatan - Arles, France
Le Barn - Bonnelles, France
L'oscar - London
Lutetia - Paris
Ottantotto Firenze - Italy
Palazzo Bozzi Corso - Lecce, Italy
Quinta da Côrte - Douro Valley, Portugal
Raffles Europejski Warsaw - Warsaw
Retreat at Blue Lagoon - Iceland
Stamba Hotel - Tbilisi, Georgia
University Arms - Cambridge, England
Vista Palazzo - Lake Como, Italy
MIDDLE EAST
The Jaffa Tel Aviv - Tel Aviv, Israel
NORTH AMERICA
Bungalows - Key Largo, Florida
Caldera House - Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Carpenter Hotel - Austin, Texas
Collective Hill Country - Wimberley, Texas
Eaton DC - Washington, D.C.
Francis House - Napa Valley, California
Freehand - New York City
Harbor House Inn - Mendocino County, California
Hotel Amparo - San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Hotel Clermont - Atlanta
Hotel Figueroa - Los Angeles
Hotel Joaquin - Laguna Beach, California
Hotel Peter & Paul - New Orleans
Inn at Kenmore Hall - Richmond, Massachusetts
Montage - Los Cabos, Mexico
Noelle - Nashville
Palihotel Seattle - Seattle
Perry Lane Hotel - Savannah, Georgia
Sheldon Chalet - Denali National Park, Alaska
Sophy Hyde Park - Chicago
The Hoxton Portland - Portland, Oregon
The Line D.C. - Washington, D.C.
The NoMad - Los Angeles
Share your favorites from the list on social media using #TLItList. Follow Travel + Leisure on Twitter: @TravelLeisure; Instagram: @TravelandLeisure; Pinterest: @TravelLeisure; and Facebook: Facebook.com/travelandleisure.
ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE
Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer-from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink-and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 16 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S.; has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com; and has an extensive social media following of more than 13 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations.
ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION
Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms-including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video-to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.
SOURCE Travel + Leisure
For further information: Amalia Carusone, 212-522-0861, Amalia.Carusone@meredith.com