Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION

(MDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meredith : Travel + Leisure Releases The 14th Annual It List, An Editor-Curated Collection Of The Best Hotels In The World This Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 10:31am EST

Travel + Leisure Releases The 14th Annual It List, An Editor-Curated Collection Of The Best Hotels In The World This Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE:MDP, www.meredith.com) Travel + Leisure released its 14th annual It List, a selection of the best new and renovated hotels in the world. The list is on TravelandLeisure.com and in the March issue, available on newsstands today.

Each year, Travel + Leisure editors check in to hundreds of new hotels around the globe in search of the properties that offer a winning alchemy of setting, design, and service. The editors then collaborate with Travel + Leisure's global network of travel writers, contributors, and agents to narrow down the list.

'Hotels are a prominent part of the travel experience, which is why we devote an entire issue to this topic each year,' said Jacqueline Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. 'With more than 70 hotels chosen, from a colorful escape in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, to two safari resorts in Namibia, we're excited to share why these properties excite us, how they connect us to people, and the many ways they provide comfort when we're far from home.'

Travel + Leisure's It List is as follows:

AFRICA
Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island - Desroches Island, Seychelles
Hoanib Valley Camp - Kaokoland, Namibia
Mombo Camp - Moremi Game Reserve, Botswana
One&Only Nyungwe House - Gisakura, Rwanda
Omaanda Lodge - Windhoek, Namibia
Zuri Zanzibar - Zanzibar, Tanzania

ASIA
Amanyangyun - Shanghai
Anantara Quy Nhon Villas - Quy Nhon, Vietnam
Capella Ubud, Bali - Bali, Indonesia
Rosewood Luang Prabang - Luang Prabang, Laos
Shinta Mani Wild - Kirirom National Park, Cambodia
Six Senses Duxton - Singapore
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans - Andaman Islands, India
The Murray - Hong Kong
The Oberoi - New Delhi
Waldorf Astoria- Bangkok

AUSTRALIA
Calile Hotel - Brisbane
Paramount House Hotel - Sydney
United Places Botanic Gardens - Melbourne

CARIBBEAN+ BAHAMAS
Belmond Cap Juluca - Maundays Bay, Anguilla
O:LV Fifty Five - San Juan, Puerto Rico
Rosewood Baha Mar - Nassau, Bahamas
Silversands Grenada - Grand Anse Beach, Grenada
Skylark Negril Beach Resort - Negril, Jamaica

SOUTH AMERICA
Awasi Iguazú - Misiones, Argentina
Janeiro - Rio de Janeiro

EUROPE
Bank Hotel - Stockholm
Brach - Paris
Château Lafaurie Peyraguey - Bommes, France
Experimental Chalet - Verbier, Switzerland
Fife Arms - Braemar, Scotland
Heckfield Place - Hampshire, England
Hotel Mamá - Mallorca, Spain
Hotel St. George - Helsinki, Finland
Hotel Vilòn - Rome
Istoria - Santorini, Greece
Katikies Mykonos - Mykonos, Greece
Kettner's Townhouse - London, England
L'Arlatan - Arles, France
Le Barn - Bonnelles, France
L'oscar - London
Lutetia - Paris
Ottantotto Firenze - Italy
Palazzo Bozzi Corso - Lecce, Italy
Quinta da Côrte - Douro Valley, Portugal
Raffles Europejski Warsaw - Warsaw
Retreat at Blue Lagoon - Iceland
Stamba Hotel - Tbilisi, Georgia
University Arms - Cambridge, England
Vista Palazzo - Lake Como, Italy

MIDDLE EAST
The Jaffa Tel Aviv - Tel Aviv, Israel

NORTH AMERICA
Bungalows - Key Largo, Florida
Caldera House - Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Carpenter Hotel - Austin, Texas
Collective Hill Country - Wimberley, Texas
Eaton DC - Washington, D.C.
Francis House - Napa Valley, California
Freehand - New York City
Harbor House Inn - Mendocino County, California
Hotel Amparo - San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Hotel Clermont - Atlanta
Hotel Figueroa - Los Angeles
Hotel Joaquin - Laguna Beach, California
Hotel Peter & Paul - New Orleans
Inn at Kenmore Hall - Richmond, Massachusetts
Montage - Los Cabos, Mexico
Noelle - Nashville
Palihotel Seattle - Seattle
Perry Lane Hotel - Savannah, Georgia
Sheldon Chalet - Denali National Park, Alaska
Sophy Hyde Park - Chicago
The Hoxton Portland - Portland, Oregon
The Line D.C. - Washington, D.C.
The NoMad - Los Angeles

Share your favorites from the list on social media using #TLItList. Follow Travel + Leisure on Twitter: @TravelLeisure; Instagram: @TravelandLeisure; Pinterest: @TravelLeisure; and Facebook: Facebook.com/travelandleisure.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE
Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer-from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink-and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 16 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S.; has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com; and has an extensive social media following of more than 13 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION
Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms-including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video-to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

SOURCE Travel + Leisure

For further information: Amalia Carusone, 212-522-0861, Amalia.Carusone@meredith.com

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 15:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
10:31aMEREDITH : Travel + Leisure Releases The 14th Annual It List, An Editor-Curated ..
PU
02/21MEREDITH : Carol Campbell Appointed Vice President, Shopper Marketing of Meredit..
PU
02/15MEREDITH : Beautiful Kitchens & Baths Magazine To Unveil 30 Most Innovative Prod..
PU
02/13MEREDITH : Rachael Ray Every Day Magazine Reveals Second Annual "Like A Boss" Is..
PU
02/12SOUTHERN LIVING MARCH COVER STAR : Joanna Gaines
PU
02/11MEREDITH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/11MEREDITH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/11MEREDITH CORP. : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11MEREDITH : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter And First Half Results And Issues ..
PU
02/07MEREDITH : To Report Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter And First Half Results
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 084 M
EBIT 2019 469 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Finance 2019 1 945 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 23,15
P/E ratio 2020 11,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 2 576 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 60,2 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Lacy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Henry Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION9.18%2 576
INFORMA PLC11.81%11 771
PEARSON-5.86%8 998
SCHIBSTED16.93%8 956
NEWS CORP12.42%7 537
AXEL SPRINGER SE6.52%6 258
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.