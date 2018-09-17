Log in
MEREDITH CORPORATION
Meredith : to sell Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff

09/17/2018 | 02:09am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A supporter holds up a copy of Time Magazine with the cover headline

(Reuters) - Meredith Corp said on Sunday it entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff for $190 million in cash.

The U.S. media company said the Benioffs were purchasing Time personally and the transaction was unrelated to Salesforce.com Inc, where Marc Benioff is chairman, co-chief executive and founder.

Marc and Lynne Benioff will not be involved in the day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions, which will continue to be led by Time's current executive leadership team, the company said.

As part of the transaction, Meredith will provide short-term business continuity services and entered into a multi-year agreement with the Benioffs to provide services such as consumer marketing, subscription fulfillment, paper purchasing and printing.

Meredith plans to use proceeds from the transaction to pay down debt and expects to reduce its debt by $1 billion during fiscal 2019.

Meredith acquired Time in a deal valued at $2.8 billion as part of its purchase of Time Inc in January, shortly after which announced it was selling Time Inc's news and sports brands.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEREDITH CORPORATION -0.57% 52.4 Delayed Quote.-20.67%
SALESFORCE.COM -0.44% 157.49 Delayed Quote.54.05%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 102 M
EBIT 2019 482 M
Net income 2019 197 M
Finance 2019 2 428 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 13,99
P/E ratio 2020 9,88
EV / Sales 2019 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 2 333 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 61,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Lacy Executive Chairman
Joseph Henry Ceryanec CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION-20.67%2 333
INFORMA PLC1.75%12 014
PEARSON13.78%8 546
SCHIBSTED27.62%8 189
AXEL SPRINGER SE-8.03%7 513
NEWS CORP-23.26%7 398
