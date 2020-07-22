Log in
New York Times promotes Kopit Levien to CEO

07/22/2020 | 09:21am EDT
The motorcade of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes its way past the New York Times building after a meeting in New York

New York Times Co on Wednesday appointed Chief Operating Officer Meredith Kopit Levien as its new chief executive, effective Sept. 8.

The newspaper publisher said Levien, 49, will succeed Mark Thompson and also join the company's board.

In an interview https://nyti.ms/3eSf9xE with The Times, Levien said she would continue to focus on and expand the newspaper's subscription model as advertising revenue continues to fall.

Following a near 5-year stint at Forbes, Kopit Levien joined NYT in 2013 as its advertising head and was named chief operating officer in June 2017.

Thompson, who has been heading the company since 2012, will also step down as a director, the company said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Amy Caren Daniel)

