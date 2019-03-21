Mereo BioPharma : Publication of Form F-4

Mereo BioPharma Group plc

('Mereo')

Publication of Form F-4

London, 21 March 2019 - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (AIM: MPH), a clinical stage, UK-based, biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announces, in connection with its proposed combination (the 'Proposed Transaction') with OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('OncoMed'), that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') has declared the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-4 (the 'Form F-4') effective. The Form F-4 serves to register with the SEC the ordinary shares of Mereo underlying the American Depositary Shares to be issued to OncoMed stockholders under the terms of the Proposed Transaction.

Mereo also notes that the special meeting of OncoMed stockholders to vote on the Proposed Transaction is scheduled to take place on 17 April 2019. The Proposed Transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter.

The Form F-4 is available free of charge on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), on OncoMed's website (http://cms2.oncomed.com/investors/financial-information/sec-filings) and on Mereo's website (https://www.mereobiopharma.com/investors-page/sec-filings/).

FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES

Mereo

+44 (0)333 023 7300

Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Jones, Chief Financial Officer

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Phil Davies

Will Goode

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7653 4000

Rupert Walford

Jamil Miah

FTI Consulting (Public Relations Adviser to Mereo)

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Simon Conway

Brett Pollard

Burns McClellan (US Public Relations Adviser to Mereo)

+01 (0) 212 213 0006

Lisa Burns

Jill Steier

About Mereo

Mereo is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for patients with rare diseases. Mereo's strategy is to selectively acquire product candidates that have already received significant investment from pharmaceutical companies and that have substantial preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data packages. In December 2018, Mereo announced the proposed combination of Mereo and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2019. Each of Mereo's four product candidates has previously generated positive clinical data for Mereo's target indication or in a related indication. Since inception Mereo has commenced large, randomised, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trials for all four of the product candidates:

BPS-804 for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). Mereo recently announced completion of enrolment with 112 adult patients in a Phase 2b dose ranging study with some initial data at the top dose expected in the Q2 2019 and top-line dose ranging data in late 2019. A pediatric Phase 3 study design has also been approved by the EMA. BPS-804 has orphan designation in the US and EU and has been accepted into the PRIME and Adaptive Pathways in EU;

MPH-966 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). Mereo recently announced first patient in a Phase 2 dose ranging study in the US with data expected in late 2019;

BCT-197 for acute exacerbations of COPD (AECOPD). Mereo announced positive Phase 2 data in May 2018; and

BGS-649 for hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (HH). Mereo announced positive top-line Phase 2b data in March 2018 and positive results from the Phase 2b safety extension study in December 2018.