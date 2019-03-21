Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mereo BioPharma Group PLC       GB00BZ4G2K23

MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mereo BioPharma : Publication of Form F-4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 05:10am EDT

Mereo BioPharma Group plc

('Mereo')

Publication of Form F-4

London, 21 March 2019 - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (AIM: MPH), a clinical stage, UK-based, biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announces, in connection with its proposed combination (the 'Proposed Transaction') with OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('OncoMed'), that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') has declared the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-4 (the 'Form F-4') effective. The Form F-4 serves to register with the SEC the ordinary shares of Mereo underlying the American Depositary Shares to be issued to OncoMed stockholders under the terms of the Proposed Transaction.

Mereo also notes that the special meeting of OncoMed stockholders to vote on the Proposed Transaction is scheduled to take place on 17 April 2019. The Proposed Transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter.

The Form F-4 is available free of charge on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), on OncoMed's website (http://cms2.oncomed.com/investors/financial-information/sec-filings) and on Mereo's website (https://www.mereobiopharma.com/investors-page/sec-filings/).

FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES

Mereo
+44 (0)333 023 7300
Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer
Richard Jones, Chief Financial Officer

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
+44 (0)20 7894 7000
Phil Davies
Will Goode

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
+44 (0)20 7653 4000
Rupert Walford
Jamil Miah

FTI Consulting (Public Relations Adviser to Mereo)
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Simon Conway
Brett Pollard

Burns McClellan (US Public Relations Adviser to Mereo)
+01 (0) 212 213 0006
Lisa Burns
Jill Steier

About Mereo

Mereo is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for patients with rare diseases. Mereo's strategy is to selectively acquire product candidates that have already received significant investment from pharmaceutical companies and that have substantial preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data packages. In December 2018, Mereo announced the proposed combination of Mereo and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2019. Each of Mereo's four product candidates has previously generated positive clinical data for Mereo's target indication or in a related indication. Since inception Mereo has commenced large, randomised, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trials for all four of the product candidates:

  • BPS-804 for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). Mereo recently announced completion of enrolment with 112 adult patients in a Phase 2b dose ranging study with some initial data at the top dose expected in the Q2 2019 and top-line dose ranging data in late 2019. A pediatric Phase 3 study design has also been approved by the EMA. BPS-804 has orphan designation in the US and EU and has been accepted into the PRIME and Adaptive Pathways in EU;
  • MPH-966 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). Mereo recently announced first patient in a Phase 2 dose ranging study in the US with data expected in late 2019;
  • BCT-197 for acute exacerbations of COPD (AECOPD). Mereo announced positive Phase 2 data in May 2018; and
  • BGS-649 for hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (HH). Mereo announced positive top-line Phase 2b data in March 2018 and positive results from the Phase 2b safety extension study in December 2018.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Mereo BioPharma Group plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 09:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC
05:10aMEREO BIOPHARMA : Publication of Form F-4
PU
03/16MEREO BIOPHARMA : merger with OncoMed moves closer
AQ
03/14ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH : Mereo BioPharma announces the appointment of its CEO, Den..
AQ
03/13MEREO BIOPHARMA : CEO appointed NED of Elanco Animal Health
PU
03/05Mereo BioPharma to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Co..
GL
01/25Mereo Publicly Files Registration Statement on Form F-4 with U.S. Securities ..
GL
01/22SCANCELL : appoints new research and manufacturing heads
AQ
01/16MEREO BIOPHARMA : BGS-649 Phase 2b data to be Presented at ENDO 2019
AQ
01/15MEREO BIOPHARMA : BGS-649 Phase 2b data to be Presented at ENDO 2019
PU
2018MEREO BIOPHARMA : Announces Positive Results from the Safety Extension Study to ..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -33,0 M
Net income 2018 -27,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 119 M
Chart MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mereo BioPharma Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,05  GBP
Spread / Average Target 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denise Vera Pollard-Knight Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Fellner Chairman
Richard Crispin Morgan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alastair Graham MacKinnon Chief Medical Officer
Frank Murdoch Armstrong Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC-7.20%158
BIOGEN6.54%63 686
CSL LIMITED5.01%62 292
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS35.23%29 708
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%20 495
GRIFOLS4.54%16 708
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.