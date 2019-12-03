Mereo BioPharma : PDMR Shareholding

RNS Number : 5578V Mereo BioPharma Group plc 03 December 2019

Mereo BioPharma Group plc

("Mereo" or the "Company")

Notification of PDMR Dealing

London, December 03, 2019 - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (AIM: MPH, NASDAQ: MREO), a clinical stage UK based biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, received notification that on December 02, 2019, John Richard, Head of Corporate Development, purchased 3500 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at an aggregated price of USD 2.201 per ADS.

The below announcement and notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows.