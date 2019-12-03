Mereo BioPharma : PDMR Shareholding

RNS Number : 5578V Mereo BioPharma Group plc 03 December 2019
Mereo BioPharma Group plc
("Mereo" or the "Company")
Notification of PDMR Dealing
London, December 03, 2019 - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (AIM: MPH, NASDAQ: MREO), a clinical stage UK based biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, received notification that on December 02, 2019, John Richard, Head of Corporate Development, purchased 3500 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at an aggregated price of USD 2.201 per ADS.
The below announcement and notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
|
|
John Richard
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Head of Corporate Development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial
|
notification/
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
|
|
Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
|
|
213800U8JQHIJOS5AS09
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
|
|
conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description
|
of the
|
|
AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE (ADS) EACH REPRESENTING 5
|
|
financial
|
instrument,
|
|
MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES OF
|
|
type of instrument and
|
|
GBP0.003 EACH
|
|
|
|
identification code
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature
|
of
|
the
|
|
PURCHASE OF ADS
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 2.25
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 2.20
|
|
2269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 2.19
|
|
547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 2.19
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 2.18
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 2.16
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD 2.15
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated
|
|
|
Aggregated volume: 3500
|
|
|
|
information:
|
volume,
|
|
Aggregated price: USD2.201
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
2019-12-02
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place
|
of
|
the
|
|
XNMS
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
