MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC    MPH   GB00BZ4G2K23

MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC

(MPH)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/03 11:35:22 am
37 GBp   --.--%
12:08pMEREO BIOPHARMA : PDMR Shareholding
PU
11/27MEREO BIOPHARMA : Director Shareholding
PU
11/25MEREO BIOPHARMA : Director Shareholding
PU
News 
News

Mereo BioPharma : PDMR Shareholding

0
12/03/2019 | 12:08pm EST

RNS Number : 5578V Mereo BioPharma Group plc 03 December 2019

Mereo BioPharma Group plc

("Mereo" or the "Company")

Notification of PDMR Dealing

London, December 03, 2019 - Mereo BioPharma Group plc (AIM: MPH, NASDAQ: MREO), a clinical stage UK based biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, received notification that on December 02, 2019, John Richard, Head of Corporate Development, purchased 3500 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at an aggregated price of USD 2.201 per ADS.

The below announcement and notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The form required under the EU Market Abuse Regulation follows.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a)

Name

John Richard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of Corporate Development

b)

Initial

notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Mereo BioPharma Group plc

b)

LEI

213800U8JQHIJOS5AS09

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a)

Description

of the

AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE (ADS) EACH REPRESENTING 5

financial

instrument,

MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES OF

type of instrument and

GBP0.003 EACH

identification code

b)

Nature

of

the

PURCHASE OF ADS

transaction

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 2.25

400

USD 2.20

2269

USD 2.19

547

USD 2.19

100

USD 2.18

1

USD 2.16

1

USD 2.15

182

d)

Aggregated

Aggregated volume: 3500

information:

volume,

Aggregated price: USD2.201

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-12-02

f)

Place

of

the

XNMS

transaction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHBLBDDXUGBGCX

Disclaimer

Mereo BioPharma Group plc published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 17:07:03 UTC
