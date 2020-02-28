Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mereo BioPharma Group plc    MPH   GB00BZ4G2K23

MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC

(MPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mereo BioPharma : Positive feedback from phase 2 meeting with FDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Positive feedback from phase 2 meeting with FDA
Released 12:00 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5124E
Mereo BioPharma Group plc
28 February 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THIS INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Mereo BioPharma Announces Positive Feedback from Type B End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA and Outlines Pivotal Phase 3 Pediatric Study Design for Setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Londonand Redwood City, Calif., February 28, 2020- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO, AIM: MPH), 'Mereo' or the 'Company,' a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced the successful completion of a Type B End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') to discuss the development of setrusumab, an anti-sclerostin antibody, for the treatment of children and adolescents with osteogenesis imperfecta ('OI'). OI is a genetic rare disorder characterized by reduced bone mass and fragile bones that break easily. There are currently no approved treatments for OI.

Following the review of the data from the Company's Phase 2b ASTEROID study with setrusumab in adults with OI, the FDA agreed on the design of a Phase 3 pediatric study in OI to be completed prior to the submission of a Biologics License Application ('BLA') in the United States. This is in line with Mereo's proposed pivotal pediatric study design that has already been agreed to in principle with the European Medicines Agency ('EMA'). The Phase 3 pediatric study will include the following elements:

· A single study with two cohorts in approximately 160 children and adolescents ages 2 to

· A safety cohort with a limited number of patients will confirm the dose of setrusumab based on safety and the efficacy cohort will be a two-arm, randomized, double-blind, active control design of 12 months duration;

· In the efficacy cohort, participants will be randomized to one of two double-blinded study arms: in one arm participants will receive setrusumab at a dose equivalent to the high-dose arm utilized in the Phase 2b ASTEROID study and in the other arm, participants will receive a standardized bisphosphonate;

· Primary endpoint of fracture rate versus active control following 12 months of treatment; and

· Secondary endpoints of bone mineral density (BMD) at the lumbar spine at 12 months over baseline measured using two-dimensional dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), bone biomarkers, patient reported outcomes (PRO) and quality of life measures.

'We are pleased with the productive feedback we received from the FDA during our End-of-Phase 2 meeting,' said Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo. 'Overall, the final pivotal study design will be consistent with what we had previously agreed to in principle with the EMA. We now have a clear path forward to initiate a Phase 3 study of setrusumab in pediatric OI that incorporates feedback from both the FDA and EMA and is intended to support the filings of a BLA in the United States and a Marketing Authorization Application ('MAA') in the EU. This is an important milestone for Mereo and we are excited to continue to develop setrusumab as there are no currently approved therapies for OI and treatment options are greatly needed. Preparations for the Phase 3 study are underway.'

About Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Osteogenesis Imperfects (OI) is a rare genetic disorder that is characterized by fragile bones and reduced bone mass resulting in bones that break easily, loose joints and weakened teeth. In severe cases, those with OI may experience hundreds of fractures in a lifetime. In addition, people with OI often suffer muscle weakness, early hearing loss, fatigue, curved bones, scoliosis, respiratory problems and short stature, leading to significant impacts on overall health and quality of life. The majority of cases of OI (estimated at approximately 90%) are caused by a dominant mutation in a gene coding for type I collagen, a key component of healthy bone. Current treatment of OI is supportive, focusing on minimizing fractures and maximizing mobility, but to date, there are no FDA or EU approved treatments.

About Setrusumab

Setrusumab is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits sclerostin, a protein which inhibits the activity of bone-forming cells. The mechanism of action of setrusumab could be particularly well suited for the treatment of OI and setrusumab has the potential to become the first approved treatment option that could reduce fractures and improve the quality of life for individuals with OI. Mereo has obtained orphan drug designation in OI for setrusumab in both the United States and the EU, in February 2017 setrusumab was accepted into the EMA's Adaptive Pathways program in the EU and, in November 2017 it was accepted into the EMA's Priority Medicines scheme (PRIME). In the Phase 2b ASTEROID study, setrusumab demonstrated a dose-dependent bone building effect and a trend of reduction in fractures in addition to being safe and well tolerated adults with OI. On January 14, 2020 Mereo announced additional positive prespecified endpoint data from the Phase 2b ASTEROID study.

About Mereo BioPharma

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for patients with rare diseases. Mereo's strategy is to selectively acquire product candidates for rare diseases that have already received significant investment from pharmaceutical and large biotechnology companies and that have substantial preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data packages. Mereo's lead rare disease product candidate, setrusumab, has completed a Phase 2b dose ranging study in adults with osteogenesis imperfecta ('OI'). Mereo's second lead product candidate, alvelestat, is being investigated in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency ('AATD'). Mereo's broader pipeline consists of four additional clinical-stage product candidates; acumapimod for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ('AECOPD'), leflutrozole for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism ('HH') in obese men, and etigilimab ('Anti-TIGIT') for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Additional Information

The person responsible for arranging the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Charles Sermon, General Counsel of Mereo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Announcement contains 'forward-looking statements.' All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this Announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'). Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of our operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'foresee,' 'should,' 'would,' 'could,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'outlook' and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it anticipates.

All of the Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond its control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations or projections. The foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business, including those described in its Annual Report on Form 20-F, Reports on Form 6-K and other documents filed from time to time by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and those described in other documents the Company may publish from time to time should be carefully considered. The Company wishes to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Mereo BioPharma Contacts:

Mereo

+44 (0)333 023 7300

Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Jones, Chief Financial Officer

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker toMereo)

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Phil Davies

Will Goode

Burns McClellan (US Public Relations Adviser to Mereo)

Lisa Burns

+01 (0) 212 213 0006

Steve Klass

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations Adviser toMereo)

Simon Conway

Ciara Martin

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Investors:

investors@mereobiopharma.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCBBGDDXBDDGGI
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Positive feedback from phase 2 meeting with FDA - RNS

Disclaimer

Mereo BioPharma Group plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 12:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC
07:05aMEREO BIOPHARMA : Positive feedback from phase 2 meeting with FDA
PU
07:01aMereo BioPharma Announces Positive Feedback from Type B End-of-Phase 2 Meetin..
GL
02/20MEREO BIOPHARMA : Director and other PDMR Dealings
PU
02/19MEREO BIOPHARMA : Equity Investment
PU
02/19Mereo BioPharma Announces Equity Investment of $3 Million from New U.S. Insti..
GL
02/12MEREO BIOPHARMA : Update on Distribution
PU
02/12Mereo BioPharma Announces Update on Distribution Related to Contingent Value ..
GL
02/10Mereo BioPharma Shares Up 26% After Securing Up to $33 Million in Funding
DJ
02/10MEREO BIOPHARMA : announces agreement with Novartis and Aspire Capital Fund
PU
02/10MEREO BIOPHARMA : Secures Up to $33 Million Funding; Shares Surge
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -39,3 M
Net income 2019 -40,3 M
Finance 2019 45,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,63x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 31,7 M
Chart MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mereo BioPharma Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 650,00  GBp
Last Close Price 25,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 2 449%
Spread / Average Target 2 449%
Spread / Lowest Target 2 449%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denise Vera Pollard-Knight Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Peter John Fellner Chairman
Richard Crispin Morgan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alastair Graham MacKinnon Chief Medical Officer
Anders Olof Adolf Ekblom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC-28.17%41
GILEAD SCIENCES14.96%91 816
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.99%57 895
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS21.96%46 984
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.19.41%25 809
GENMAB A/S7.56%15 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group