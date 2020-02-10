Log in
Mereo BioPharma Group plc    MPH   GB00BZ4G2K23

MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC

(MPH)
News 
News

Mereo BioPharma Shares Up 26% After Securing Up to $33 Million in Funding

02/10/2020 | 11:05am EST

By Chris Wack

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc American depositary shares rose 26% to $1.97 after the company said it has entered into a $5 million convertible equity financing with Novartis Pharma AG (NVS).

The biopharmaceutical company said it also entered into a securities purchase agreement to issue up to $28 million of its ordinary shares exchangeable for ADSs, including a $3 million initial purchase, with Aspire Capital Fund LLC, a Chicago-based institutional investor.

Mereo said proceeds from these transactions will likely be used for general corporate purposes, including clinical trial activity and working capital.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC 12.00% 28 Delayed Quote.-29.58%
MIRENCO INC 0.00%End-of-day quote.-83.33%
NOVARTIS 0.81% 94.54 Delayed Quote.2.05%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -39,3 M
Net income 2019 -40,3 M
Finance 2019 45,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,62x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,65x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 24,5 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 650,00  GBp
Last Close Price 25,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 2 500%
Spread / Average Target 2 500%
Spread / Lowest Target 2 500%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denise Vera Pollard-Knight Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Peter John Fellner Chairman
Richard Crispin Morgan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alastair Graham MacKinnon Chief Medical Officer
Anders Olof Adolf Ekblom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC-29.58%35
GILEAD SCIENCES5.99%81 007
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.64%59 224
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.70%36 752
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.11.14%22 530
GENMAB11.07%14 989
