Mereo BioPharma Shares Up 26% After Securing Up to $33 Million in Funding

By Chris Wack

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc American depositary shares rose 26% to $1.97 after the company said it has entered into a $5 million convertible equity financing with Novartis Pharma AG (NVS).

The biopharmaceutical company said it also entered into a securities purchase agreement to issue up to $28 million of its ordinary shares exchangeable for ADSs, including a $3 million initial purchase, with Aspire Capital Fund LLC, a Chicago-based institutional investor.

Mereo said proceeds from these transactions will likely be used for general corporate purposes, including clinical trial activity and working capital.

