Meridian's Novel Air-Dryable qPCR Mix Decreases Costs and Simplifies Workflows for Molecular Test Manufacturers

CINCINNATI, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), following the extremely successful launch of the Lyo-Ready qPCR mixes, is proud to introduce today its Air-Dryable qPCR Mix. This specialized master mix offers a cost-effective and easier alternative to freeze-drying for ambient temperature stable real-time PCR assays.



Meridian’s Air-Dryable qPCR Mix has been designed to simplify assay development and workflow through a magnesium containing formulation allowing air or oven drying protocols. Incorporation of the Air-Dryable qPCR mix in MDx assays allows dry down and test stability at ambient temperature, removing the need for cold chain shipping and storage. The Meridian Air-Dryable qPCR Mix shows exceptionally high performance in multiplex reactions following rehydration, making it ideally suited for automated high-throughput platforms.

Molecular diagnostic tests are progressively moving towards a dried down format; however, there are technical challenges in developing lyophilization-compatible mixes that require expensive lyophilization equipment. Building on its expertise in ready-to-use, lyophilization-compatible products, the Life Science division of Meridian Bioscience has successfully developed a ready-to-use, air-dryable mix to suit a growing demand within the molecular diagnostics industry for less complicated and cost-effective method of drying their assays.

Lourdes Weltzien, PhD, Executive Vice President, commented, “We are proud to announce the release of our new Air-Dryable qPCR Mix. We now have an alternative to our Lyo-Ready qPCR products that is ideal for our IVD and industry customers looking to increase operational efficiencies while reducing their overall costs. We remain committed to bringing innovation and quality products to molecular assay development.”

Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, PhD, Senior Director of Research and Development added, “We have seen a significant increase in demand for our Lyo-Ready mixes, however not all our customers have the expertise in house to do lyophilization. Following increasing customer demands, we have developed the Air-Dryable qPCR Mix as an easier and economic alternative that still provides the high accuracy expected of our qPCR products. The incorporation of magnesium in this optimized formulation is a great achievement and will enable our customers to simplify and speed up their assay development and workflow.”

For complete information, please visit meridianlifescience.com/molecular-dx-reagents.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.