Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Meridian Corporation    MRBK

MERIDIAN CORPORATION

(MRBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridian Corporation Reports Net Income of $2.5 Million, or $0.39 Per Diluted Share, in 1Q 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

MALVERN, Pa., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

         
 2020 2019 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)1st QTR  4th QTR 1st QTR
Income:        
Net income - consolidated$2,516 $3,137 $2,006
Diluted earnings per common share$0.39 $0.49 $0.31

“Our first quarter operating performance was excellent, with robust loan and deposit growth and significantly higher seasonal mortgage originations.  However, our results were disrupted by the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis that has become our highest priority,” said Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO.  “In mid-March we reacted to the pandemic by reducing branch lobby hours, setting appointment-only visits, and scheduling employees to work remotely.  Over 95% of our customers already prioritize the online banking channels, so activity has been business as usual from an operational standpoint.  Our lending teams have done an excellent job of reaching out to borrowers that have been affected by the economic decline and offering assistance as needed.  We have worked with our business customers to file applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), satisfying nearly 100% of requests for over $195 million in  loans in round one.  In anticipation of potential future credit issues, we increased our loan loss provision by $1.6 million during the quarter, which is significantly higher than the quarterly provisions booked over the last few years.  With our strong capital base, leading technology and commitment to customer service, we will continue to help our customers navigate through these challenging times.”

Covid-19 Pandemic Response

  • Industry Exposure.  The governor of Pennsylvania has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, mandated Stay-at-Home orders, and closed schools and universities.  While the economic impact of these steps is widespread, some industries will be most acutely affected by the current business decline. Meridian has identified various industries that are substantially impacted by these mandates: retail, hospitality, and residential spec construction.  At March 31, 2020, Meridian’s exposure as a percent of the total loan portfolio to these industries was 3.2%, 2.4%, and 6.2%, respectively.
  • SBA Payroll Protection Program.  On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) providing economic relief for the country, including the $349 billion Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to fund short-term loans for small businesses. Meridian began taking loan applications from its small business clients immediately after the program was up and running, eventually generating 547 loans and over $195 million in approved Payroll Protection Program funding for its business clients.
  • Loan Loss Reserve.  Meridian increased its loan loss provision by $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a decrease to the provision of $38 thousand in the preceding quarter and an increase of $1.3 million over its loan loss provision of $219 thousand in the first quarter a year ago, in anticipation of changes in risks associated with loan classification assignments and a slowing economy.
  • Technology.  To protect the well-being of staff and customers, Meridian implemented limited branch hours and  appointment scheduling. The bank also mandated employees to work remotely.  These measures were effected to reduce risk and limit contact under Pennsylvania’s Stay-at-Home orders. Since inception in 2004, Meridian has directed customers to our online banking channels rather than branch, and has over 95% adoption. Our technology platform concurrently allows employees to have robust VPN access from anywhere, so the remote work transition was seamless.
  • Liquidity and Capital Management.  Meridian was well positioned with adequate levels of cash and liquid assets as of March 31, 2020 to fund PPP loans in April, totaling over $195 million, and to cover the lack of payments for COVID-19 loan deferments.  At March 31, 2020, Meridian’s tangible common equity to average tangible asset ratio was 11.74% and the Bank was well in excess of regulatory requirements.

Income Statement Highlights

First quarter 2020 compared with fourth quarter 2019:

  • Net income was $2.5 million, a decrease of $621 thousand, or 19.8%, driven by a higher provision for loan losses of $1.6 million.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter was $4.8 million, an increase of $757 thousand or 18.6%.
  • Total revenue was $24.1 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 6.0%, and non-interest income increased $1.4 million or 16.2%, both driven by mortgage banking and SBA income. 
    • Mortgage banking revenue increased $874 thousand, mainly due to higher levels of originations stemming from the low rate environment as well as the expansion of our mortgage division into Maryland.
    • The increase in mortgage pipeline generated significant positive fair value changes in both derivative instruments as well as loans held-for-sale of $1.6 million combined.  These changes were largely offset by hedging losses of $1.4 million.
    • SBA income increased $281 thousand.
  • Provision for loan loss increased $1.6 million; $978 thousand related to qualitative provisioning for economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Non-interest expenses increased $691 thousand or 4.8%, driven by mortgage banking related expenses.
  • Net interest margin was 3.49% for the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Highlights

March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019:

  • Total assets increased $153.4 million, or 13.3%, to $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2020.
  • Total loans increased $56.9 million, or 5.9%, to $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2020.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $73.8 million to $107.5 million as of March 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits grew $142.6 million, or 16.8% to $993.8 million as of March 31, 2020.
  • Mortgage segment originated $254.6 million in loans during the three months ended March 31, 2020, resulting in $8.4 million in revenue. This represents an increase in originations of $76.3 million or 15.5% and $1.2 million or 16.1% in revenue over the prior quarter.
  • Meridian repurchased 316,625 shares of its common stock in the first quarter of 2020, at an average price of $18.10, fulfilling the previously announced repurchase authorization.

Select Condensed Financial Information

               
 For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2020
 2019
 2019
 2019
 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Income:              
Net income - consolidated$2,516  $3,137  $3,317  $2,022  $2,006 
Basic earnings per common share$0.39  $0.49  $0.52  $0.32  $0.31 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.39  $0.49  $0.52  $0.31  $0.31 
Net interest income - consolidated 9,666   9,664   9,274   8,922   8,477 
               
 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2020
 2019
 2019
 2019
 2019
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Balance Sheet:              
Total assets$1,303,442  $1,150,019  $1,126,937  $1,055,906  $1,027,514 
Loans, net of fees and costs 1,021,561   964,710   935,858   885,172   862,372 
Total deposits 993,753   851,168   858,461   840,714   810,713 
Non-interest bearing deposits 140,826   139,450   129,302   127,158   115,464 
Stockholders' Equity 118,033   120,695   117,772   114,379   111,992 
               
 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2020
 2019
 2019
 2019
 2019
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Balance Sheet (Average Balances):              
Total assets$1,156,682  $1,105,246  $1,059,456  $1,001,908  $977,205 
Loans, net of fees and costs 981,303   956,598   912,781   874,836   849,237 
Total deposits 926,741   859,611   844,568   836,133   788,587 
Non-interest bearing deposits 137,141   137,578   126,101   117,664   122,729 
Stockholders' Equity 120,469   119,575   116,547   113,605   111,197 
               
 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2020
 2019
 2019
 2019
 2019
 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets - consolidated 0.87%  1.13%  1.24%  0.81%  0.83%
Return on average equity - consolidated 8.40%  10.41%  11.29%  7.14%  7.32%

 

               
 For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited)
 2020 2019 2019 2019
 2019
Other Select Condensed Financial InformationMarch 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Mortgage:              
Net interest income$150 $ 85 $ 67 $ 41  $ 58 
Non-interest income 8,284   7,177   7,662   5,957    5,166 
Non-interest expense 7,446   6,105   6,393   6,195    5,234 
Operating Margin 988   1,157   1,336   (197)   (10)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate performance trends and the adequacy of common equity. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Meridian believes adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods. Because management believes that these adjustments are not incurred as a result of ongoing operations, they are not as helpful a measure of the performance of our underlying business, particularly in light of their unpredictable nature and are difficult to forecast. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Meridian’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to these measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

                
  Adjusted Net Income and Earnings per Share (Unaudited)
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR
Net income - consolidated $2,516 $3,137 $3,317 $2,022 $ 2,006
Litigation settlement adjustment, net of tax   —   —   —   517   97
Adjusted net income - consolidated(1)  2,516  3,137  3,317  2,539   2,103
                
Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.31 $ 0.31
Litigation settlement adjustment, net of tax   —   —   —   0.08   0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 $ 0.39 $ 0.33


                
  Adjusted Return Ratios (Unaudited)
  2020
 2019
 2019
 2019
 2019
  1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR
Return on average assets - consolidated  0.87%  1.13%  1.24%  0.81%  0.83%
Adjusted return on average assets - consolidated(1)  0.87%  1.13%  1.24%  1.02%  0.87%
Return on average equity - consolidated  8.40%  10.41%  11.29%  7.14%  7.32%
Adjusted return on average equity - consolidated(1)  8.40%  10.41%  11.29%  8.97%  7.67%

___________________________

(1)     Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE are non-GAAP measures and remove the tax effect of the charges to earnings for the settlement of outstanding litigation of $148 thousand (second quarter of 2019), and $28 thousand (first quarter of 2019), respectively,

Income Statement Summary

Net income was $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.49 per share and $2.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was due largely to the increase of $1.6 million in provision for loan losses.  The increase year-over-year was attributable to increased non-interest income of $3.9 million, a $1.2 million increase in net interest income partially offset by a higher provision for loan losses of $1.3 million as well as an increase in non-interest expenses of $3.1 million.

Net interest income was relatively flat quarter-over-quarter at $9.7 million. Interest from the increase in average interest-earning assets during the quarter was offset by the decline in net interest margin of 12 basis points. Net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 14.0%, for the first quarter of 2020, from $8.5 million for the same period in 2019. The growth in net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $176.2 million partially offset by the decrease in the net interest margin 18 basis points. The decrease in net interest margin is a result of the 150 basis point rate reduction on our variable rate loans, which outpaced the repricing of deposits during the current period. The provision for loan losses increased $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $1.3 million year-over-year to $1.6 million due to loan growth, lower levels of net recoveries and qualitative provisioning for economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $10.4 million, up $1.4 million or 16.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3.9 million or 60.6% from comparable period in 2019. This overall increase in non-interest income came primarily from our mortgage division. Mortgage banking revenue increased $874 thousand or 12.4% and $3.0 million or 61% for the over the fourth and first quarters of 2019, respectively.  The significant increase in 2020 came from increased levels of mortgage loan originations due to both the expansion of the division into Maryland as well as the favorable rate environment for refinance activity. Refinance activity represented 61% of the total loans originated for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 45% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 12% for the first quarter of 2019.  The increase in the mortgage pipeline as a result of the expansion and the refinance activity generated significant positive fair value changes in derivative instruments and loans held-for-sale.  These fair value changes increased non-interest income a combined $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million over the first quarter of 2019. These changes were largely offset by changes in net hedging losses of $1.4 million and $1.2 million for the same periods.

Non-interest income from the sales of SBA loans increased $281 thousand quarter-over-quarter and $569 thousand year-over-year as there was no SBA income in the first quarter of 2019.  Wealth management revenue increased $95 thousand quarter-over-quarter and $157 thousand year-over-year.  The improvement for both periods was driven by growth in number of client accounts as well as favorable market conditions.

Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $15.2 million, up $691 thousand or 4.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2019 and up $3.1 million or 25.4%, from the comparable period in 2019.  The increase from both prior year periods is largely attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which increased $516 thousand or 5.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and $2.2 million or 27.9%, from the comparable period in 2019. Full-time equivalent employees, particularly in the mortgage division, increased year over year. As noted above, in the first quarter of 2020 we expanded our mortgage division into Maryland with the hiring of nearly 70 individuals. The number of full time employees at the bank, particularly in SBA and lease lending, also increased over both prior year periods.

Variable loan expenses increased by $372 thousand or 52.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased $607 thousand or 129.6%, from the comparable period in 2019, reflecting the higher levels of mortgage loan originations. Professional fees increased $53 thousand or 8.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased $195 thousand or 41.3%, from the comparable period in 2019, due mainly to the increased legal and accounting costs from public company filing requirements. Advertising and promotion expense were down $97 thousand or 13.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, and up $144 thousand or 31.0%, from the comparable period in 2019. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to the timing of advertising campaigns, while the increase from the comparable period in 2019 was due to an increase in business development activity. Other expenses were down $69 thousand or 5.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, while relatively flat from the comparable period in 2019.  The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 was due to a decline in employee expenses such as travel and training related costs.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of March 31, 2020, total assets were $1.3 billion compared with $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2019. Total assets increased $275.9 million, or 26.9%, on a year-over-year basis and $153.4 million, or 13.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to strong loan growth.

Total loans, excluding mortgage loans held-for-sale, grew $56.9 million, or 5.9%, to $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2020, from $964.7 million as of December 31, 2019 and $159.2 million or 18.5% from $862.4 as of March 31, 2019. The increase in loans for both periods is attributable to several commercial categories as we continue to grow our presence in the Philadelphia market area. Commercial loans increased $29.3 million, or 9.93%, quarter-over-quarter, and $55.5 million, or 20.6% year-over-year. Commercial real estate and commercial construction loans combined increased $31.9 million, or 6.0%, quarter-over-quarter and $112.7 million or 25.0% year-over-year. Residential loans held in portfolio decreased $1.0 million, or 1.9%, quarter-over-quarter and $5.0 million or 8.7% year-over-year reflecting refinance activity in the low rate environment. Residential mortgage loans held for sale increased $73.8 million, or 219.0%, to $107.5 million as of March 31, 2020 from $33.7 million at December 31, 2019 and $77.9 million from $29.6 million as of March 31, 2019. The increase in mortgage originations is primarily the result of our expansion of our mortgage division into Maryland as well as the increase in refinance activity. 

Deposits were $993.8 million as of March 31, 2020, up $142.6 million, or 16.8%, from December 31, 2019, and up $183.0 million, or 22.6%, from March 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $1.4 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2019 and increased $25.4 million, or 22.0%, from March 31, 2019. Interest-bearing checking accounts increased $89.0 million, or 94.2%, quarter-over-quarter, and increased $70.9 million or 63.0% year-over-year. New business relationships and municipal accounted for $30.9 million and $58 million, respectively.  Money market accounts/savings accounts increased $56.9 million, or 18.6% since December 31, 2019 and $75.9 million, or 26.5%, since March 31, 2019 due largely to new business money market accounts.  Certificates of deposit decreased $4.7 million, or 1.5%, during the year and increased $10.9 million, or 3.7%, quarter-over-quarter.

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation was $118.0 million, or 9.06% of total assets as of March 31, 2020, as compared to $120.7 million, or 10.50% of total assets as of December 31, 2019. Total equity was reduced by $317 thousand as a result of shares repurchased during the quarter under the Meridian Corporation stock buy-back program. As of March 31, 2020, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.22%, the Tier 1 risk-based capital and common equity ratios were 13.66%, and total risk-based capital was 14.84%. Quarter-end numbers show a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.74%. Tangible book value per share was $18.60 as of March 31, 2020, compared with $18.09 as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remains strong year-over-year. The Bank realized net charge-offs of 0.00% of total average loans for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, compared with net recoveries of 0.03% and 0.01% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019. Total non-performing assets, including loans and other real estate property, were $6.6 million as of March 31, 2020, $3.5 million as of December 31, 2019, and $4.0 million as of March 31, 2019. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets as of March 31, 2020 was 0.51% compared to 0.30% as of December 31, 2019 and 0.38% as of March 31, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value, was 1.10% as of March 31, 2020, up from the 1.00% recorded as of December 31, 2019 and 0.99% as of March 31, 2019.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with 20 offices in the greater Philadelphia Metro market as well as 6 offices in Maryland. The Bank offers a full range of commercial and retail loan and deposit products, along with wealth management and electronic payment services. Meridian Mortgage, a division of the Bank, is a top tier provider of residential mortgage loans. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the current COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto, among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements.  Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q and current reports on Form 8‑K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10‑K and Form 10‑Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FINANCIAL RATIOS

               
 Quarterly
 2020
 2019
 2019
 2019
 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR
Earnings and Per Share Data              
Net income$2,516  $3,137  $3,317  $2,022  $2,006 
Basic earnings per common share 0.39   0.49   0.52   0.32   0.31 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.39   0.49   0.52   0.31   0.31 
Common shares outstanding 6,094   6,404   6,408   6,407   6,407 
               
Performance Ratios              
Return on average assets - consolidated 0.87%  1.13%  1.24%  0.81%  0.83%
Return on average equity - consolidated 8.40%  10.41%  11.29%  7.14%  7.32%
Net interest margin (TEY) 3.49%  3.61%  3.61%  3.72%  3.67%
Yield on earnings assets 4.98%  5.18%  5.29%  5.44%  5.33%
Cost of funds 1.62%  1.71%  1.83%  1.89%  1.81%
Efficiency ratio 76%  78%  74%  85%  81%
               
Asset Quality Ratios              
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.00%)  (0.03%)  0.00%  (0.03%)  (0.01%)
Non-performing loans/Total loans 0.58%  0.34%  0.40%  0.45%  0.43%
Non-performing assets/Total assets 0.51%  0.30%  0.36%  0.40%  0.38%
Allowance for loan losses/Total loans 0.98%  0.95%  0.95%  0.93%  0.94%
Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value) 1.10%  1.00%  1.01%  0.99%  0.99%
Allowance for loan losses/Non-performing loans 168.28%  281.24%  236.95%  208.28%  218.64%
               
Capital Ratios              
Book value per common share$19.37  $18.84  $18.38  $17.85  $17.48 
Tangible book value per common share$18.60  $18.09  $17.62  $17.09  $16.70 
Total equity/Total assets 9.06%  10.50%  10.45%  10.83%  10.90%
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 11.74%  13.52%  10.06%  10.42%  10.47%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.22%  14.08%  10.69%  10.96%  11.01%
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.66%  14.98%  11.25%  11.37%  11.71%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.66%  14.98%  11.25%  11.37%  11.71%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.84%  16.09%  13.11%  13.23%  13.65%


       
  Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Interest Income      
Interest and fees on loans $13,270  $11,887 
Investments and cash  524   437 
Total interest income  13,794   12,324 
       
Interest Expense      
Deposits  3,254   3,236 
Borrowings  874   611 
  Total interest expense  4,128   3,847 
       
Net interest income  9,666   8,477 
Provision for loan losses  1,552   219 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  8,114   8,258 
       
Non-Interest Income      
Mortgage banking income  7,902   4,908 
Wealth management income  1,021   864 
SBA income  569    
Earnings on investment in life insurance  70   72 
Net change in fair value of derivative instruments  954   16 
Net change in fair value of loans held for sale  860   90 
Net change in fair value of loans held for investment  (62)  324 
Gain (loss) on hedging activity  (1,425)  (275)
Service charges  28   27 
Other  438   421 
Total non-interest income  10,355   6,447 
       
Non-Interest Expenses      
Salaries and employee benefits  9,884   7,727 
Occupancy and equipment  924   963 
Loan expenses  1,075   468 
Professional fees  667   472 
Advertising and promotion  609   465 
Data processing  344   324 
Information technology  318   266 
Communications  130   192 
Other  1,247   1,240 
Total non-interest expenses  15,198   12,117 
       
Income before income taxes  3,271   2,588 
Income tax expense  755   582 
Net Income  $2,516  $2,006 
       
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding  6,382   6,407 
Basic earnings per common share $0.39  $0.31 
       
Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding  6,419   6,436 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.39  $0.31 


                
  Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019
Assets               
Cash & cash equivalents $37,522  $39,371  $40,532  $30,630  $38,940 
Investment securities  99,324   68,645   61,571   60,816   63,152 
Mortgage loans held for sale  107,506   33,704   48,615   39,288   29,612 
Loans, net of fees and costs  1,021,561   964,710   935,858   885,172   862,372 
Allowance for loan losses  (11,098)  (9,513)  (9,312)  (8,625)  (8,376)
Bank premises and equipment, net  8,410   8,636   8,929   9,225   9,276 
Bank owned life insurance  11,930   11,859   11,787   11,713   11,641 
Other real estate owned     120   120   120   120 
Goodwill and intangible assets  4,704   4,773   4,841   4,909   4,978 
Other assets  23,583   27,714   23,996   22,658   15,799 
Total Assets $1,303,442  $1,150,019  $1,126,937  $1,055,906  $1,027,514 
                
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity               
Liabilities               
Non-interest bearing deposits $140,826  $139,450  $129,302  $127,158  $115,464 
Interest bearing deposits               
Interest checking  183,381   94,416   80,588   88,055   112,484 
Money market / savings accounts  362,370   305,472   327,643   284,666   286,463 
Certificates of deposit  307,176   311,830   320,928   340,835   296,302 
Total interest bearing deposits  852,927   711,718   729,159   713,556   695,249 
Total deposits  993,753   851,168   858,461   840,714   810,713 
Borrowings  134,730   126,799   131,588   83,927   88,264 
Subordinated debt  40,885   40,962   9,176   9,176   9,239 
Other liabilities  16,041   10,395   9,940   7,710   7,306 
Total Liabilities  1,185,409   1,029,324   1,009,165   941,527   915,522 
                
Stockholders' Equity  118,033   120,695   117,772   114,379   111,992 
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $1,303,442  $1,150,019  $1,126,937  $1,055,906  $1,027,514 


               
 Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019
Interest income$13,794 $13,877  $13,590 $13,073 $12,324
Interest expense 4,128  4,213   4,316  4,151  3,847
Net interest income 9,666  9,664   9,274  8,922  8,477
Provision for loan losses 1,552  (38)  705  14  219
Non-interest income 10,355  8,909   9,814  7,928  6,447
Non-interest expense 15,198  14,507   14,152  14,244  12,117
Income before income tax expense 3,271  4,104   4,231  2,592  2,588
Income tax expense 755  967   914  570  582
Net Income$2,516 $3,137  $3,317 $2,022 $2,006
               
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 6,382  6,407   6,407  6,407  6,407
Basic earnings per common share$0.39 $0.49  $0.52 $0.32 $0.31
               
Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,419  6,443   6,436  6,436  6,436
Diluted earnings per common share$0.39 $0.49  $0.52 $0.31 $0.31


                   
  Segment Information
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total
Net interest income $9,518 (2) 150 9,666 $8,381 38 58  8,477
Provision for loan losses  1,552    1,552  219    219
Net interest income after provision  7,966 (2) 150 8,114  8,162 38 58  8,258
Non-interest income  1,050 1,021  8,284 10,355  463 818 5,166  6,447
Non-interest expense  6,964 788  7,446 15,198  6,063 820 5,234  12,117
Operating Margin $2,052 231  988 3,271 $2,562 36 (10) 2,588

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MERIDIAN CORPORATION
05:28pMeridian Corporation Reports Net Income of $2.5 Million, or $0.39 Per Diluted..
GL
04/09MERIDIAN : launches digital application process for the new Canada Emergency Bus..
AQ
02/10MERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Kenneth H. Slack
PU
02/10MERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Denise Lindsay
PU
02/10MERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing George Collier
PU
02/10MERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Anthony Imbesi
PU
02/10MERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Edward J. Hollin
PU
02/10MERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Charles Kochka
PU
02/10MERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Robert Casiato
PU
01/27MERIDIAN : 4Q Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77,1 M
EBIT 2020 16,7 M
Net income 2020 8,35 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,98x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 75,6 M
Chart MERIDIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meridian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,00  $
Last Close Price 13,24  $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Annas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Denise Lindsay Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Randy J. McGarry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Casciato Independent Director
George C. Collier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN CORPORATION-38.53%76
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.93%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.02%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group