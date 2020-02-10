Meridian : Form 4 Filing Anthony Imbesi
02/10/2020 | 09:23am EST
FORM 4
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Anthony Mark Imbesi
[MRBK]
(Reporting Owner Name)
9 Old Lincoln Highway
02/05/2020
Malvern, PA 19355
Employee Stock
$20.89
02/05/2020
A
100
02/05/2023
02/05/2030
Common
100
$0
5,350
D
Option
Stock
Signatures
/s/ Gregory Gaughan, By Power of Attorney
02/05/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
Disclaimer
Meridian Corporation published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:22:04 UTC
