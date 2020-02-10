Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Meridian Corporation    MRBK

MERIDIAN CORPORATION

(MRBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 09:33:54 am
20.26 USD   -0.05%
09:23aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Kenneth H. Slack
PU
09:23aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Denise Lindsay
PU
09:23aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Edward J. Hollin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridian : Form 4 Filing Kenneth H. Slack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 09:23am EST

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

(Print or Type Responses)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility Holding

Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Kenneth H. Slack

[MRBK]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Reporting Owner Name)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

9 Old Lincoln Highway

02/05/2020

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

Malvern, PA 19355

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Transaction Date

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

(Month/Day/Year)

Execution Date, if

(Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct (D)

Beneficial Ownership

any

Beneficially Owned

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

(Month/Day/Year)

Following Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control

SEC 1474 (9-02)

number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

Underlying Securities

Derivative

of

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

Code

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Security

Derivative

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

(Instr. 5)

Securities

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

Beneficially

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4, and

Owned

Direct (D)

5)

Following

or Indirect

Reported

(I)

Transaction

(Instr. 4)

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

(s)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Number of Shares

(Instr. 4)

Employee Stock

$20.89

02/05/2020

A

100

02/05/2023

02/05/2030

Common

100

$0

5,350

D

Option

Stock

Signatures

/s/ Gregory Gaughan, By Power of Attorney

02/05/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Meridian Corporation published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MERIDIAN CORPORATION
09:23aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Kenneth H. Slack
PU
09:23aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Denise Lindsay
PU
09:23aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Edward J. Hollin
PU
09:23aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Charles Kochka
PU
09:23aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing George Collier
PU
09:23aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Anthony Imbesi
PU
09:18aMERIDIAN : Form 4 Filing Robert Casiato
PU
01/27MERIDIAN : 4Q Results
PU
01/27MERIDIAN : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Increase 33% Year-Over-Year to $3.1 Mill..
AQ
01/10MERIDIAN : Bank VP Jimmy Durán Appointed to State Committee on Latino Affairs
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77,6 M
EBIT 2020 16,4 M
Net income 2020 11,3 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,51x
Capitalization 130 M
Chart MERIDIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meridian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,67  $
Last Close Price 20,27  $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Annas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Denise Lindsay CFO, Director, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Randy J. McGarry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Casciato Director
George C. Collier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN CORPORATION0.40%128
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.60%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.73%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.08%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.23%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group