Meridian Energy : Director resigns

Meridian Energy Limited has announced that Steve Reindler has resigned and will step down as a director of the Company with immediate effect. This follows the announcement by Z Energy that it has purchased a majority shareholding stake in the electricity retailer, Flick Electric. Mr Reindler was a director of both Meridian Energy and Z Energy.

'On behalf of the Board and Management, I would like to thank Steve for his long and dedicated service to Meridian since he was appointed a director in 2008,' said Meridian's Chairman Chris Moller.

'Steve has shown a strong passion for the Company, particularly in the fields of engineering, health and safety and sustainability and, as a result, he has made a significant contribution to Meridian during the decade that he has been a director.'

Mr Moller advised that the Meridian Board will be meeting in October to consider whether to replace Mr Reindler and, if so, to determine any appointment process.

