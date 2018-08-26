Log in
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD (MEL)

MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD (MEL)
Meridian Energy : Director resigns

08/26/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

Meridian Energy Limited has announced that Steve Reindler has resigned and will step down as a director of the Company with immediate effect. This follows the announcement by Z Energy that it has purchased a majority shareholding stake in the electricity retailer, Flick Electric. Mr Reindler was a director of both Meridian Energy and Z Energy.

'On behalf of the Board and Management, I would like to thank Steve for his long and dedicated service to Meridian since he was appointed a director in 2008,' said Meridian's Chairman Chris Moller.

'Steve has shown a strong passion for the Company, particularly in the fields of engineering, health and safety and sustainability and, as a result, he has made a significant contribution to Meridian during the decade that he has been a director.'

Mr Moller advised that the Meridian Board will be meeting in October to consider whether to replace Mr Reindler and, if so, to determine any appointment process.

ENDS
Neal Barclay
Chief Executive
Meridian Energy Limited

For investor relations queries, please contact: For media queries, please contact:
Owen Hackston
Investor Relations Manager
021 246 4772 		Polly Atkins
External Communications Specialist
021 174 1715

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
08/22MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 2 730 M
EBIT 2019 448 M
Net income 2019 247 M
Debt 2019 1 463 M
Yield 2019 5,98%
P/E ratio 2019 28,78
P/E ratio 2020 26,06
EV / Sales 2019 3,58x
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
Capitalization 8 317 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,04  NZD
Spread / Average Target -6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Christopher John David Moller Chairman
Paul Chambers Chief Financial Officer
Peter David Wilson Deputy Chairman
Anake Angus Murray Goodall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD5 561
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.89%80 942
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.3.98%52 818
ENEL-14.48%52 096
INNOGY SE14.15%24 133
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 799
