Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Meridian Energy Ltd    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD (MEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Meridian Energy : Electricity Price Review Issues Paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 03:37am CEST

Meridian notes the Issues Paper from the Electricity Price Review team. Our first impression is that it looks to highlight some sensible themes to explore in order to further improve our market for the benefit of all consumers. Meridian will now take the time to provide detailed feedback and suggest some possible ways forward for the Review in making its ultimate recommendations to the Government.

Meridian Chief Executive Neal Barclay says, 'The electricity sector has a huge role to play in helping the country reach its goal of creating a zero-carbon future, making sure consumers benefit from new technologies that take advantage of our unique renewable energy, and supporting customers who may struggle to pay their bills from time to time.'

'We're confident that our market is one of the best in the world and we know we can work collaboratively to help customers further benefit through the outcome of this review.'

ENDS

Polly Atkins
Senior External Communications Specialist
021 1741715

For investor relations queries, please contact: For media queries, please contact:
Owen Hackston
Investor Relations Manager
021 246 4772 		Polly Atkins
External Communications Specialist
021 174 1715

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 01:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD
03:37aMERIDIAN ENERGY : Electricity Price Review Issues Paper
PU
09/03MERIDIAN ENERGY : Vodafone wins telecommunications services deal with Meridian
PU
08/28MERIDIAN ENERGY : director Steve Reindler resigns
AQ
08/26MERIDIAN ENERGY : Director resigns
PU
08/22MERIDIAN ENERGY : It's six of the best for Meridian
AQ
08/10MERIDIAN ENERGY : seeks dismissal of PSC complaint
AQ
07/01MERIDIAN ENERGY : Complaint seeks to halt construction of Davis Refinery
AQ
06/27MERIDIAN ENERGY : Continues to Strengthen its Management Team in Preparation for..
AQ
06/27MERIDIAN ENERGY : Notice of allotment of retail bonds (MEL050)
PU
06/25MERIDIAN ENERGY : CEO speaks on Davis Refinery permit, legacy
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 2 675 M
EBIT 2019 447 M
Net income 2019 298 M
Debt 2019 1 511 M
Yield 2019 6,03%
P/E ratio 2019 27,40
P/E ratio 2020 25,35
EV / Sales 2019 3,68x
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
Capitalization 8 322 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,06  NZD
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Christopher John David Moller Chairman
Paul Chambers Chief Financial Officer
Peter David Wilson Deputy Chairman
Anake Angus Murray Goodall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD5 392
NEXTERA ENERGY INC10.19%81 163
ENEL-14.19%51 700
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.0.71%50 484
INNOGY SE15.53%24 227
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 652
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.