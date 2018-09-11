Meridian Energy : Electricity Price Review Issues Paper

Meridian notes the Issues Paper from the Electricity Price Review team. Our first impression is that it looks to highlight some sensible themes to explore in order to further improve our market for the benefit of all consumers. Meridian will now take the time to provide detailed feedback and suggest some possible ways forward for the Review in making its ultimate recommendations to the Government.

Meridian Chief Executive Neal Barclay says, 'The electricity sector has a huge role to play in helping the country reach its goal of creating a zero-carbon future, making sure consumers benefit from new technologies that take advantage of our unique renewable energy, and supporting customers who may struggle to pay their bills from time to time.'

'We're confident that our market is one of the best in the world and we know we can work collaboratively to help customers further benefit through the outcome of this review.'

