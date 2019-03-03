Meridian Energy : Plugs In To Global EV Community

Meridian Energy's commitment to EVs has gone global with the company joining the international EV100 initiative by pledging to operate a 100% electric fleet by 2030. Meridian joins overseas companies like Baidu, DHL and HP as well as local companies including Air New Zealand and Christchurch Airport.

Meridian began its EV journey nearly a decade ago with a MIEV. Since then, the company has been testing out different charging installation methods and tracking fleet requirements. Meridian has already converted more than 50% of its passenger fleet to 100% electric and has made strong inroads in converting utility vehicles too.

The EV fleet costs Meridian Energy the same in capital expenditure as its previous fossil fuel fleet, but has lower running costs and higher residual values, as well as being much better for the environment.

'Electrifying our vehicle fleet is one way that we can demonstrate our commitment, and also learn - and then share those learnings with the broader business community.' Says Meridian Property and Procurement Manager Nick Robilliard.

Robilliard is set to speak at the global EV Summit in Norway later this month, joining an international panel to discuss the motivators and barriers of large organization fleet electrification.

Mike Peirce, Corporate Partnerships Director, The Climate Group said: 'We're thrilled Meridian Energy has joined EV100 as one of the growing number of New Zealand companies accelerating the global switch to electric transport.'

'Forward-thinking utilities know electric transport offers huge economic opportunities, and the fact that Meridian is already experiencing lower running costs shows it's a sensible business move.' says Peirce. 'To remain competitive, companies in every sector should starting transitioning their fleets now - and manufacturers must increase their supply.'

Find out more about EV100 and The Climate Group at https://www.theclimategroup.org/project/ev100.

ENDS

Contact:

Meridian Energy Media Team

0800 948 843