Meridian Energy : Vodafone wins telecommunications services deal with Meridian

Vodafone today announced it has been selected as the preferred provider for Meridian Energy's telecommunications services.

Meridian, New Zealand's largest renewable electricity generator, has selected Vodafone to provide full support services including Data Services, Voice Services and Mobility Services.

This follows an intensive fourteen-month bidding process against a number of other major IT and communications providers to win a four year deal worth up to $16 million, with potential for extension.

Vodafone CEO Russell Stanners looks forward to building a strategic relationship with Meridian to offer future focussed solutions.

'We're delighted to have been selected to work with Meridian. We know telecommunications is a critical part of their business and look forward to supporting their growth ambition in New Zealand's regulated electricity environment.

'We're focussed on helping Meridian maximize its business performance and operate even more efficiently,' Russell said.

Meridian CE Neal Barclay said the new agreement will see Meridian deploy new networking technologies that improve the resilience at many of Meridian's sites.

'Telecommunications is our lifeline and we're looking forward to enhancing some of our key services. It's great to be working with our new partner Vodafone,' Neal said.

The transition from Meridian's current provider is already underway.

