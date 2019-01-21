Log in
Meridian Energy : to expand EV charging thanks to the Government's Low Emissions Vehicles Contestable Fund

01/21/2019 | 09:04pm EST

Electric vehicle leaders, Meridian Energy, are proud to have been approved for co-funding through the Government's Low Emissions Vehicles Contestable Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in New Zealand.

Meridian's Chief Customer Officer, Julian Smith says that the company is thrilled to receive support from the fund, which will enable more people to experience the benefits of electric vehicles which helps our country to combat climate change.

'One of the most significant ways that New Zealand can help to combat climate change is by converting our transport to electric. Meridian has been a long-time supporter of electric transport and we're pleased to be able to help other businesses recognise not only the environmental, but also the cost saving benefits that electric transport can bring.'

In partnership with the company's business customers, Meridian will install charging stations, helping to expand coverage of the electric vehicle charging network to five South Island locations including some of the most popular tourist destinations. The intended locations are Franz Josef Glacier, Aoraki Mount Cook Village, Te Anau, and Christchurch.

The 100% renewable and zero carbon energy generator has received co-funding of more than $60,000 to help increase the electric vehicle charging infrastructure by providing destination charging for businesses.

This is part of a project that aims to help encourage further investment by other businesses into New Zealand's electric vehicle charging network by proving the case for investment.

The Government established the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund to support a reduction in carbon emissions from road transport by encouraging innovation and investment that accelerates uptake of electric and other low emission vehicles in New Zealand.

ENDS

Contact:
Meridian Energy Media Team
MediaTeam@meridian.co.nz
0800 948 843

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 02:03:02 UTC
