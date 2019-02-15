Merion : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merion, Inc. (OTCQB: EWLU), based in Los Angeles, focused on high-tech small molecules +cell carrier nutrient products, today announced that David Li, Financial Adviser, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Wednesday, February 20th

TIME: 12:15 pm ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0220prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Merion, Inc.

Merion, Inc is a public US biotechnology company founded in Jan 2007 and registered in the State of Nevada. The head office is in Los Angeles, California. The Ticker Symbol is EWLU. With the purpose of helping people to improve their quality of their lives with great nutrition supplement products, we have been making great efforts to provide the best quality products, from the scientific research to manufacturing and packaging. With the worldwide top biotechnology R & D team, we development and produce 100% plants extracts small molecular nutrition supplements with cell carrier. Merion, Inc. continues to introduce high-tech small molecules +cell carrier nutrient products based on the market demand, and fully expand the market from online and offline through the e-commerce platform, which increases the sales year by year.

About the Speaker

David Li, MBA, CPA

Redfield chairman David Li (CPA) is the consultant of financial investment department for Merion, Inc., and responsible for consulting and guiding the financial stock department.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Merion, Inc.

Vickie Ho

Executive Vice President

(626)448 3737

vickie@merionus.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merion-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-february-20th-300796727.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com