Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (“Merit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MMSI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 25, 2019, post-market, the Company announced disappointing financial results for second quarter 2019, reporting net income of $6.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $10.9 million, or $0.21 per share for the same period in the prior year. Merit’s Chief Executive Officer cited “a number of factors affecting revenues and gross margins during the second quarter,” including “foreign exchange [and] slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $13.84, or over 25%, to close at $41.00 on July 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On October 30, 2019, the Company announced its third quarter 2019 financial results, lowered revenue guidance for fiscal 2019, and eliminated previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $9.14, or over 31%, during intraday trading on October 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Merit securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005853/en/