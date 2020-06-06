Log in
06/06/2020 | 09:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ("Merit Medical" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MMSI) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

Recently a shareholder class action complaint was filed in federal court on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between February 26, 2019 and October 30, 2019.  Among other things, the complaint alleges that during that time period Merit Medical and certain senior executive officers issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors concerning the integration of acquired companies, Merit Medical's product pipeline, and the Company's prospects and financial guidance.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether members of Merit Medical's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with this alleged misconduct.

Current Merit Medical stockholders who purchased shares of the Company's stock prior to February 26, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/merit-medical-systems-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com 
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-merit-medical-systems-inc-mmsi-and-encourages-long-term-mmsi-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301071632.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
