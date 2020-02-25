Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) on Behalf of Stockholders

Kaskela Law LLC has commenced an investigation concerning Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (“Merit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MMSI) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.

In December 2019, a shareholder class action complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its executive officers in federal court on behalf of certain purchasers of Merit’s common stock. Among other things, the shareholder complaint alleges that Merit violated the federal securities laws by making a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about the Company’s business, operations and prospects.

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating whether members of Merit’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Merit stockholders who purchased shares of the Company’s stock before February 26, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information about this investigation may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/merit-medical-systems-inc/.

