Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Investors

0
12/04/2019 | 02:32pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (“Merit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MMSI) common stock between February 26, 2019 and October 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Merit investors have until February 3, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Merit investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 25, 2019, post-market, the Company announced disappointing financial results for second quarter 2019, reporting net income of $6.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $10.9 million, or $0.21 per share for the same period in the prior year. Merit’s Chief Executive Officer cited “a number of factors affecting revenues and gross margins during the second quarter,” including “foreign exchange [and] slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $13.84, or over 25%, to close at $41.00 on July 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On October 30, 2019, the Company announced its third quarter 2019 financial results, lowered revenue guidance for fiscal 2019, and eliminated previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $8.45, or 29%, to close at $20.66 per share on October 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule; (2) that sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; and (3) that in light of the foregoing, the Company's reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Merit common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
