MERIT MEDICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. - MMSI

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 3, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 26, 2019 and October 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Merit Medical and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mmsi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 3, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Merit Medical and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 30, 2019, post market close, the Company announced its 3Q2019 financial results, including non-GAAP EPS of $0.28, well below consensus estimates of $0.45; deep cuts to FY2019 guidance; that it was “pulling 2020 guidance off the table” and other significant operational problems, many of which were due to the Company’s “own overestimation and forecasting.”

On this news, the price of Merit Medical’s shares plummeted more than 29%, from a close of $29.11 per share on October 30, 2019, to a close of $20.66 per share on October 31, 2019.

The case is Bucks County Employees Retirement Fund v. Merit Medical Systems, Inc., et al., 19-cv-02326.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

