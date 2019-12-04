Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Merit Medical Systems, Inc.    MMSI

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(MMSI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MERIT MEDICAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. - MMSI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 07:31pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 3, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MMSI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 26, 2019 and October 30, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Merit Medical and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mmsi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 3, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Merit Medical and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 30, 2019, post market close, the Company announced its 3Q2019 financial results, including non-GAAP EPS of $0.28, well below consensus estimates of $0.45; deep cuts to FY2019 guidance; that it was “pulling 2020 guidance off the table” and other significant operational problems, many of which were due to the Company’s “own overestimation and forecasting.”

On this news, the price of Merit Medical’s shares plummeted more than 29%, from a close of $29.11 per share on October 30, 2019, to a close of $20.66 per share on October 31, 2019.

The case is Bucks County Employees Retirement Fund v. Merit Medical Systems, Inc., et al., 19-cv-02326.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC
05:51pMMSI CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Secur..
BU
05:49pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Me..
BU
05:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03:41pMERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class..
BU
02:51pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action ..
BU
02:32pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
12/03ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Merit Medical..
BU
11/22MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
11/21Merit Medical Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for WRAPSODY&trade..
GL
11/08MERIT MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 989 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 15,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 90,0x
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 1 568 M
Chart MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,88  $
Last Close Price 28,40  $
Spread / Highest target 93,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred P. Lampropoulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald A. Frost Chief Operating Officer
Raul Parra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Joseph Pierce Chief Information Officer
Jason Treft Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-49.84%1 546
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.9.94%10 102
AMPLIFON S.P.A.86.19%6 463
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.4.24%3 304
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.20.78%2 026
PATTERSON COMPANIES0.46%1 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group