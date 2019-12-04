Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Merit Medical Systems, Inc.    MMSI

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(MMSI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:41pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) securities between February 26, 2019 and October 30, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 3, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 25, 2019, Merit announced disappointing second quarter 2019 financial results and cut its fiscal 2019 sales and earnings per share outlook. Defendants attributed these reductions to a variety of factors, including “slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price declined more than 25%.

Then, on October 30, 2019, the Company announced its third quarter 2019 financial results, reporting adjusted earnings per share well below consensus estimates, and slashed fiscal 2019 revenue and earnings per share guidance by 20%. Furthermore, defendants stated that, in addition to the fiscal 2019 guidance cut, “2020 guidance [was] off the table” until they had reasonable confidence in their forecasting ability, and reported significant operational issues in all aspects of Merit’s business, conceding that many of these failures were due to their “own overestimation and forecasting.”

Following these disclosures, Merit’s stock price declined more than 29%, to close at $20.66 per share on October 31, 2019.

The complaint, filed on December 3, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information concerning Merit’s business and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (a) the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule; (b) sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; and (c) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis. As a result of defendants’ material misrepresentations and omissions, Merit stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $62 per share.

If you purchased Merit Medical Systems securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC
03:41pMERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class..
BU
02:51pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action ..
BU
02:32pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
12/03ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Merit Medical..
BU
11/22MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
11/21Merit Medical Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for WRAPSODY&trade..
GL
11/08MERIT MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/07MERIT MEDICAL : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
11/06Merit Medical to Participate at Three Upcoming Conferences
GL
10/31MERIT MEDICAL : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Merit (MMSI)..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 989 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 15,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 88,7x
P/E ratio 2020 42,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 1 546 M
Chart MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,88  $
Last Close Price 28,00  $
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred P. Lampropoulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald A. Frost Chief Operating Officer
Raul Parra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Joseph Pierce Chief Information Officer
Jason Treft Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-49.84%1 546
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.9.94%10 102
AMPLIFON S.P.A.86.19%6 463
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.4.24%3 304
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.19.87%2 026
PATTERSON COMPANIES0.46%1 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group