Merit Medical : Embosphere® Microspheres Now Cleared For Embolization Of Blood Vessels In Peripheral Vasculature to Control Bleeding/Hemorrhaging

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 22, 2019 - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announces that Embosphere Microspheres have been cleared for an additional indication for use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Embosphere Microspheres are now cleared for embolization of blood vessels to occlude blood flow in the peripheral vasculature to control bleeding or hemorrhaging. Embosphere Microspheres are the first spherical embolic to be cleared for this use.

'Embosphere Microspheres have been studied in more clinical trials than any other spherical embolic, and they have proven time and again to reliably, predictably and accurately achieve the desired level occlusion of the target vessel,' said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Chairman and CEO of Merit.

With the expanded label indication, Embosphere Microspheres have received more indications for use than any other spherical embolic on the market. With this latest approval, Embosphere Microspheres are now indicated for use in embolization of arteriovenous malformations, hypervascular tumors, symptomatic uterine fibroids, prostatic arteries for relief of symptoms related to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and for controlling bleeding/hemorrhaging in the peripheral vasculature.

