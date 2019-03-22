Log in
Merit Medical : Embosphere® Microspheres Now Cleared For Embolization Of Blood Vessels In Peripheral Vasculature to Control Bleeding/Hemorrhaging

0
03/22/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Embosphere Microspheres are the most widely studied and clinically utilized round embolic on the market.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 22, 2019  - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announces that Embosphere Microspheres have been cleared for an additional indication for use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Embosphere Microspheres are now cleared for embolization of blood vessels to occlude blood flow in the peripheral vasculature to control bleeding or hemorrhaging. Embosphere Microspheres are the first spherical embolic to be cleared for this use.

'Embosphere Microspheres have been studied in more clinical trials than any other spherical embolic, and they have proven time and again to reliably, predictably and accurately achieve the desired level occlusion of the target vessel,' said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Chairman and CEO of Merit.

With the expanded label indication, Embosphere Microspheres have received more indications for use than any other spherical embolic on the market. With this latest approval, Embosphere Microspheres are now indicated for use in embolization of arteriovenous malformations, hypervascular tumors, symptomatic uterine fibroids, prostatic arteries for relief of symptoms related to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and for controlling bleeding/hemorrhaging in the peripheral vasculature.

Additional details about Embosphere Microspheres, including product and ordering information, may be found on the Merit website - www. merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT
Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose and Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; and Singapore.

Media Contact
 Kara Stephens
Pascale Communications, LLC
 [email protected]
(407) 765-1185

Disclaimer

Merit Medical Systems Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 17:19:03 UTC
