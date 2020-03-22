Merit Medical : Introduces SCOUT® Access Guide

Log in
03/22/2020 | 11:27pm EDT

New addition to the SCOUT Radar Localization System enhances precision supporting oncoplastic procedures

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - (March, 10, 2020) - Merit Medical announced the addition of the new SCOUT Access Guide to its wire-free radar localization portfolio. This slim Guide option was developed to further support oncoplastic breast surgery and greater ease of lymph node dissection. The precision and accuracy of SCOUT radar technology has also been clinically demonstrated to decrease re-excision rates.(1)

In order to further enhance surgeons' ability to make smaller surgical incisions, the Access Guide features a 53% reduction in Guide diameter and a longer working length for navigation within the cavity. Clinical validation demonstrated greater ease of access to lesions through small incisions, enhanced oncoplastic surgical approaches, and utility for lymph node dissection. 'The Access Guide facilitates my oncoplastic approach to surgery. I make very small incisions and take minimal tissue around the target,' commented Allison DiPasquale, MD of Texas Breast Specialists, 'The Access Guide was very precise and there was much more room to see and maneuver within the small cavity.'

The Access Guide further expands the comprehensive SCOUT portfolio and reinforces the SCOUT System's position as U.S. market leader in wire-free breast lesion localization. Wire-free localization is quickly becoming standard of care for achieving optimal clinical results while providing patients a better overall experience. Currently, SCOUT Radar Localization has been adopted by over 660 hospitals in the United States and over 100,000 women have experienced a wire-free localization with SCOUT.

Merit Medical offers THINK WIRE-FREE™ educational courses and webinar events for surgeons and radiologists to learn from key opinion leaders across the country about successful implementation and advanced clinical utilization of SCOUT Radar Localization. For more information and to be notified of upcoming courses, please visit https://www.merit.com/thinkwirefree.

About SCOUT®
The SCOUT Radar Localization System is used for breast surgical localization, before or after neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and to mark a biopsy site. The SCOUT reflector has a clinically insignificant MRI artifact, it does not interfere with MRI studies, so there is no restriction on the imaging modalities that can be used effectively throughout treatment. With 30 published clinical articles and abstracts, the SCOUT system has been proven to be easy to use and provides accurate detection and precise localization. SCOUT also has been shown to improve radiology workflow and significantly reduce OR delays. SCOUT has received recognition from medical societies and industry associations including the ASBS Scientific Impact Award, the Gold Award for Medical Design Excellence Award and the Premier Innovation Award.

About Merit
Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

Media Contact
Kara Stephens
Pascale Communications, LLC
[email protected]
(407) 765-1185

NOTES
1. Chu Q. SCOUT Significantly Reduces Re-excision Rates. Presentation at: 12th Annual Academic Surgical Congress, February 7-9, 2017, Las Vegas, NV

Disclaimer

Merit Medical Systems Inc. published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 03:26:00 UTC
