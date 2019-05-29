Merit Medical : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
05/29/2019 | 06:19pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
Miller Franklin J
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
1600 W MERIT PARKWAY
(Street)
SOUTH
UT
84095
JORDAN
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC [
(Check all applicable)
MMSI
]
X
Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title
Other (specify
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
below)
below)
05/24/2019
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
(City)
(State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
and 5)
Beneficially
(D) or
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned
Indirect (I)
Ownership
Following
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Reported
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
By the
Franklin
J. Miller
Common Stock, No Par Value
18,193
I
and
Bonnie
A. Miller
Family
Trust
Common Stock, No Par Value
14,038
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr. 3
Following
(I) (Instr.
Disposed
and 4)
Reported
4)
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Non-
qualified
stock
$9.95
05/22/2014
(1)
05/22/2020
Common
20,000
20,000
D
options
Stock
(right to
buy)
Non-
qualified
stock
$13.99
06/11/2015
(2)
06/11/2021
Common
25,000
25,000
D
options
Stock
(right to
buy)
Non-
qualified
stock
$20.27
05/22/2016
(3)
05/22/2022
Common
25,000
25,000
D
options
Stock
(right to
buy)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr. 3
Following
(I) (Instr.
Disposed
and 4)
Reported
4)
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Non-
qualified
stock
$18.8
05/26/2017
(4)
05/26/2023
Common
25,000
25,000
D
options
Stock
(right to
buy)
Non-
qualified
stock
$34.4
05/24/2018
(5)
05/24/2024
Common
25,000
25,000
D
options
Stock
(right to
buy)
Non-
qualified
stock
$50.5
06/07/2019
(6)
06/07/2025
Common
25,000
25,000
D
options
Stock
(right to
buy)
Non-
qualified
stock
$53.95
05/24/2019
A
13,750
05/24/2020
(7)
05/24/2026
Common
13,750
$
0
13,750
D
options
Stock
(right to
buy)
Explanation of Responses:
Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 05/22/2014.
Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 06/11/2015.
Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 05/22/2016.
Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 05/26/2017.
Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 05/24/2018.
Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 06/07/2019.
Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 33% commencing 05/24/2020.
Remarks:
Brian G. Lloyd, Attorney-in-
Fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Merit Medical Systems Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 22:18:04 UTC
