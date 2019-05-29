Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Merit Medical Systems, Inc.    MMSI

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(MMSI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Merit Medical : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Miller Franklin J

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

1600 W MERIT PARKWAY

(Street)

SOUTH

UT

84095

JORDAN

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC[

(Check all applicable)

MMSI ]

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

05/24/2019

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)(State)(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

By the

Franklin

J. Miller

Common Stock, No Par Value

18,193

I

and

Bonnie

A. Miller

Family

Trust

Common Stock, No Par Value

14,038

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Non-

qualified

stock

$9.95

05/22/2014(1)

05/22/2020

Common

20,000

20,000

D

options

Stock

(right to

buy)

Non-

qualified

stock

$13.99

06/11/2015(2)

06/11/2021

Common

25,000

25,000

D

options

Stock

(right to

buy)

Non-

qualified

stock

$20.27

05/22/2016(3)

05/22/2022

Common

25,000

25,000

D

options

Stock

(right to

buy)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Non-

qualified

stock

$18.8

05/26/2017(4)

05/26/2023

Common

25,000

25,000

D

options

Stock

(right to

buy)

Non-

qualified

stock

$34.4

05/24/2018(5)

05/24/2024

Common

25,000

25,000

D

options

Stock

(right to

buy)

Non-

qualified

stock

$50.5

06/07/2019(6)

06/07/2025

Common

25,000

25,000

D

options

Stock

(right to

buy)

Non-

qualified

stock

$53.95

05/24/2019

A

13,750

05/24/2020(7)

05/24/2026

Common

13,750

$0

13,750

D

options

Stock

(right to

buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 05/22/2014.
  2. Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 06/11/2015.
  3. Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 05/22/2016.
  4. Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 05/26/2017.
  5. Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 05/24/2018.
  6. Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 20% commencing 06/07/2019.
  7. Becomes exercisable in equal annual installments of 33% commencing 05/24/2020.

Remarks:

Brian G. Lloyd, Attorney-in-

Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

05/29/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Merit Medical Systems Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 22:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC
07:39pMERIT MEDICAL : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
06:19pMERIT MEDICAL : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
05/03MERIT MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
05/01MERIT MEDICAL : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
05/01MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, ..
AQ
04/30MERIT MEDICAL : to Present at Three Conferences in May
AQ
04/23MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
04/23MERIT MEDICAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
GL
04/11MERIT MEDICAL : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 022 M
EBIT 2019 160 M
Net income 2019 71,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 46,41
P/E ratio 2020 34,13
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,63x
Capitalization 2 931 M
Chart MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 69,5 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred P. Lampropoulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald A. Frost Chief Operating Officer
Raul Parra Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Pierce Chief Information Officer
Jason Treft Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-4.52%2 931
HENRY SCHEIN5.64%9 861
AMPLIFON41.49%5 026
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-9.60%2 808
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC25.58%2 237
PATTERSON COMPANIES11.90%2 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About