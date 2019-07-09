Log in
Merit Medical Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 25, 2019

07/09/2019 | 09:26am EDT

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used primarily in cardiology, radiology and endoscopy, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Merit will hold its investor conference call (conference ID 7074006) on the same day (Thursday, July 25, 2019) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific).  The telephone numbers to call are (domestic) (844) 578-9672; and (international) (508) 637-5656.  A live webcast will also be available for the conference call at merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,300 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose and Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

Contact:         Anne-Marie Wright, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Phone:            (801) 208-4167  e-mail: awright@merit.com  Fax: (801) 253-1688

© GlobeNewswire 2019
