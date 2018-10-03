Merit Medical : To Host Live Online Training On Distal Transradial Access Technique

« Back to Merit Medical News

A live online training event extends a unique opportunity to experience Merit's ThinkRadial® Education Program and to learn emerging techniques for transradial access from a distinguished lineup of speakers.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - October 2, 2018 - Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, will host a live online broadcast during its upcoming ThinkRadial course that will feature training on the distal access technique for transradial access.

The live streaming event is being offered based on unprecedented demand for distal access training and will provide a unique opportunity to get an inside look at Merit's ThinkRadial program.

Faculty for the event, which will take place on October 6 from 8:30 am MDT to 11:30 am MDT, includes Ferdinand Kiemeneij, MD, PhD, of The Netherlands, who is widely considered the 'father of transradial intervention' and who began leading the way in 2017 toward left distal radial access becoming the new default approach; Sandeep Nathan, MD, an interventional cardiologist at the University of Chicago Medical Center and ThinkRadial Course Director; and Darren Klass, MD, an interventional radiologist at the Vancouver Coastal Health, Canada, the IR ThinkRadial Course Director.

'Really, this event encapsulates what is at the core of Merit Medical: We place a high importance on supporting innovation in transradial access through research and product development and we support that with educational and training opportunities for practicing clinicians,' said Fred Lampropoulos, Chairman and CEO of Merit Medical.

The live event will be the official launch of Merit's educational initiatives to support distal radial access in the United States. The company previously announced plans to release a full line of products specifically designed for use in distal access procedures later this year.

Distal radial access is an evolution of the transradial access technique used during percutaneous procedures, potentially offering even greater patient comfort and an alternative access point in cases of distal occlusion.

The following lectures will be presented during the live streaming event (all times listed are Mountain Daylight Time):

8:30 am LdTRA The Next Generation of Radial Access - Dr. Kiemeneij

LdTRA The Next Generation of Radial Access - Dr. Kiemeneij 9:00 am Distal UltraSound Techniques - Dr. Klass

Distal UltraSound Techniques - Dr. Klass 9:30 am Technique, Pitfalls & Challenges ldTRA & Changing the Room Set Up - Dr. Kiemeneij

Technique, Pitfalls & Challenges ldTRA & Changing the Room Set Up - Dr. Kiemeneij 10:30 am Distal Catheter Specifics to Hemostasis - Dr. Nathan

Distal Catheter Specifics to Hemostasis - Dr. Nathan 11:00 am dTRA Taped Cases - Dr. Kiemeneij

More information about the live online training, including registration for the event, may be found at merit.com/distal .

About Merit Medical

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit is committed to furthering the growth of radial access through its specialized education program, ThinkRadial®, and a full suite of tailored devices for peripheral and cardiology radial procedures. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force totaling approximately 290 individuals. Merit employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; and Singapore.

Media Contact

Kara Stephens

Pascale Communications, LLC kara@pascalecommunications.com

(407) 765-1185