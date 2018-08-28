Merit Medical to Present at Three Upcoming Conferences

Log in
08/28/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate at three upcoming conferences.

On Wednesday, September 5, at 10:15 a.m. ET, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred P. Lampropoulos will present at the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference being held at The Westin Copley Place in Boston.  He will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Thursday, September 6, at 12:50 p.m. ET, Lampropoulos will present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Intercontinental New York Barclay.  He and Chief Financial Officer Raul Parra will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Thursday, September 13, at 2:00 p.m. ET, Parra will present at CL King’s Best Ideas Conference being held at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York City.  He will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 5,400 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; and Singapore.

Contact:   Anne-Marie Wright, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Phone:     (801) 208-4167  e-mail: awright@merit.com  Fax: (801) 253-1688

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
