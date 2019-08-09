Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) resulting from allegations that Merit Medical may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

After the market closed on July 25, 2019, Merit Medical announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Merit Medical announced net income of $6.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $10.9 million, or $0.21 per share for the same period in the prior year. Merit Medical’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Fred P. Lampropoulos, cited “a number of factors affecting revenues and gross margins during the second quarter,” including “foreign exchange [and] slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products.” On this news, Merit Medical’s stock price fell $13.84 per share, or 25.24%, to close at $41.00 on July 26, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Merit Medical investors. If you purchased shares of Merit Medical please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1651.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

