Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes , the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., announces the grand opening of Pearland Place , a new community of highly energy-efficient homes in Pearland. The celebration takes place Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time and is open to the public. Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and snacks as they tour the model home and surrounding neighborhood.



Pearland Place offers new homes by Meritage starting in the mid-$200,000s with up to 2,991 square feet of living space, including 1- and 2-story floor plans with up to 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2-car garages.

Community Quick Facts:

Address: 6091 Pearland Place, Pearland, TX 77581

Price Range: Starting from the mid $200,000s

Home Sizes: Approximately 1,650 to 3,000 square feet

Models Available to Tour: 1

Home Designs: 8

School District: Pearland Independent School District

Pearland Independent School District Sales Center Hours:

-- Sunday & Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

-- Tuesday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The neighborhood is within Pearland ISD, located off Highway 35 with excellent proximity to Beltway 8, the Sam Houston Tollway and Hobby Airport. The neighborhood provides easy access to premier shopping, entertainment, restaurants and major employment centers.

With escalating rents, first-time homebuyers are seeking affordable options. That’s why Meritage Homes is offering an easier and more affordable way into home ownership at Pearland Place. Homebuyers here enjoy transparent low monthly payments, designer curated finishes in simplified packages, move-in timelines that can fit their schedules, and a streamlined home-buying process with clear pricing and no surprises. Several homes are available for quick move-in.

“This community is especially ideal for first-time buyers who want the kind of features typically found in more expensive homes – island kitchens, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, home automation features and incredible energy efficiency,” said Kyle Davison, division president for Meritage Homes in Houston. “Those features plus a low tax rate and Pearland ISD schools make Pearland Place a great choice for families.”

A park, lake and walking/biking trails are located within the neighborhood, which offers convenient access to Tom Bass Regional Park, featuring a dog park, gazebo, tennis courts, playgrounds and more.

Every home also includes Meritage’s M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with Wi-Fi enabled video doorbells, smart door locks, lighting controls, and advanced thermostats. Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including tankless water heaters, open cell spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances and more. Call 877-275-6374 or visit www.meritagehomes.com/houston to learn more about Pearland Place.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

