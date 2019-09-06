Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meritage Homes Corp    MTH

MERITAGE HOMES CORP

(MTH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., announces the grand opening of Pearland Place, a new community of highly energy-efficient homes in Pearland. The celebration takes place Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time and is open to the public. Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and snacks as they tour the model home and surrounding neighborhood.

Pearland Place offers new homes by Meritage starting in the mid-$200,000s with up to 2,991 square feet of living space, including 1- and 2-story floor plans with up to 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2-car garages.

Community Quick Facts:

  • Address: 6091 Pearland Place, Pearland, TX 77581
  • Price Range:  Starting from the mid $200,000s
  • Home Sizes: Approximately 1,650 to 3,000 square feet
  • Models Available to Tour: 1
  • Home Designs: 8
  • School District: Pearland Independent School District
  • Sales Center Hours:
    -- Sunday & Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    -- Tuesday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The neighborhood is within Pearland ISD, located off Highway 35 with excellent proximity to Beltway 8, the Sam Houston Tollway and Hobby Airport. The neighborhood provides easy access to premier shopping, entertainment, restaurants and major employment centers.

With escalating rents, first-time homebuyers are seeking affordable options. That’s why Meritage Homes is offering an easier and more affordable way into home ownership at Pearland Place. Homebuyers here enjoy transparent low monthly payments, designer curated finishes in simplified packages, move-in timelines that can fit their schedules, and a streamlined home-buying process with clear pricing and no surprises. Several homes are available for quick move-in.

“This community is especially ideal for first-time buyers who want the kind of features typically found in more expensive homes – island kitchens, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, home automation features and incredible energy efficiency,” said Kyle Davison, division president for Meritage Homes in Houston. “Those features plus a low tax rate and Pearland ISD schools make Pearland Place a great choice for families.”

A park, lake and walking/biking trails are located within the neighborhood, which offers convenient access to Tom Bass Regional Park, featuring a dog park, gazebo, tennis courts, playgrounds and more. 

Every home also includes Meritage’s M.Connected Home™ Automation Suite, with Wi-Fi enabled video doorbells, smart door locks, lighting controls, and advanced thermostats. Every Meritage home is built with energy- and money-saving features including tankless water heaters, open cell spray-foam insulation, ENERGY STAR® certified appliances and more. Call 877-275-6374 or visit www.meritagehomes.com/houston to learn more about Pearland Place.

About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact: Kim Ahrens
713.357.1156
Kimberly.Ahrens@meritagehomes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c190ea9d-af21-463e-bb89-a6b0a292101f

Primary Logo

The Greenville Plan

Meritage Homes at Pearland Place

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERITAGE HOMES CORP
03:13pMeritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place
GL
07/29MERITAGE HOMES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/24MERITAGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/24Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2019 results including a 22% increase i..
GL
07/12MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
07/12Richard Burke to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors
GL
06/27MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
06/27Meritage Homes Receives 10 Prestigious Honors at the Annual Avid Awards for H..
GL
06/15MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION : Elects Joseph Keough to Its Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 545 M
EBIT 2019 285 M
Net income 2019 210 M
Debt 2019 750 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 2 506 M
Chart MERITAGE HOMES CORP
Duration : Period :
Meritage Homes Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERITAGE HOMES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 66,25  $
Last Close Price 65,45  $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Hilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phillippe Lord Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hilla Sferruzza CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Richard T. Burke Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Gary Sarver Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERITAGE HOMES CORP78.24%2 506
LENNAR CORPORATION32.80%16 244
NVR, INC.47.13%13 106
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.38.74%2 416
TRI POINTE GROUP INC27.17%1 977
M/I HOMES INC72.69%1 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group