Meritage Homes First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for April 24, 2019

0
04/05/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's first quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:00 a.m. Arizona Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 24. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's web site at http://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants can avoid delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN.

Conference Call registration link: http://dpregister.com/10130498

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may dial in to 1-866-226-4948 US toll free on the day of the call. International dial-in number is 1-412-902-4125 or 1-855-669-9657 toll free for Canada.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on April 24 and extending through May 8, 2019, on the website noted above or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 US toll free, 1-412-317-0088 for international or 1-855-669-9658 toll free for Canada, and referencing conference number 10130498.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 33-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

   Contact:Brent Anderson, VP Investor Relations
    (972) 580-6360
    investors@meritagehomes.com

 

MH Logo w1LnTAG Vrt.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
