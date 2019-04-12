Meritage Homes Opens Nation's First All-Electric Zero-Net Energy Attached Condominium Community in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes , the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., is leading the charge in energy-efficient building by opening CitySquare , a first-of-its-kind condominium community in the heart of Irvine’s Business Complex. A testament to the future of residential real estate, CitySquare offers homebuyers energy-efficient living without sacrificing on modern features and design. With California’s latest solar mandate requiring all new homes to have solar by 2020, in addition to an array of federal regulations favoring green building, CitySquare’s all-electric, zero-net energy community is setting the new homebuilding standard.



In addition to its energy-efficient capabilities, CitySquare provides spacious, open four-bedroom floorplans perfect for entertaining. Plus, the community offers ample amenities including homes pre-plumbed for electric vehicles, two large parks and sports courts for active residents, along with barbecue grills and firepits to encourage an outdoor lifestyle. Homes are available for sale starting April 13. Community highlights include:

Proximity: Easy access to the 55, 405 and 73 freeways & less than two miles from the John Wayne Airport; perfect for a lock-and-leave lifestyle and located by a bustling business district for added convenience

Easy access to the 55, 405 and 73 freeways & less than two miles from the John Wayne Airport; perfect for a lock-and-leave lifestyle and located by a bustling business district for added convenience Nearby Entertainment : Nestled between South Coast Plaza & Irvine Spectrum, there’s no shortage of things to do. Check out what’s around the neighborhood here

: Nestled between South Coast Plaza & Irvine Spectrum, there’s no shortage of things to do. Check out what’s around the neighborhood Sustainable Living: As one of most walkable neighborhoods in Irvine, eco-friendly, sustainable living goes beyond the four walls of the home. Walk or bike to nearby businesses, restaurants, shops, and the University of California, Irvine with ease

“The ability to build an industry-leading community in the heart of Irvine is an exceptional opportunity. As a leading builder in innovation, it is rewarding to see zero energy, healthier homes, and integrated home automation in one breakthrough project,” said C.R. Herro, Vice President of Innovation at Meritage Homes. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), California Energy Commission, Southern California Edison (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the City of Irvine to develop these innovative homes.”

Community Quick Facts • Name: CitySquare • Address: 17811 Gillette Ave, Irvine CA 92614 • Price: Starting in the low $800,000s • Home Sizes: 1,868 square feet to 2,171 square feet • Models Available to Tour: 3 • Home Designs: 3 • Sales Center Hours: º Monday, Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday:10 a.m.- 6 p.m. º Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m. • Sales Center Phone: 877-275-6734

Meritage Homes is a leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding and has again been awarded the honor for 2019. Here’s what CitySquare is doing different to set the new standard:

ENERGY STAR 3.2 Certified: Homes are voluntarily built to exceed California Title 24 building codes, ensuring the community performs and surpasses the promises of a better built home, with energy efficiency at the crux of the build

Homes are voluntarily built to exceed California Title 24 building codes, ensuring the community performs and surpasses the promises of a better built home, with energy efficiency at the crux of the build Cleaner Air: EPA Indoor airPLUS Qualified Homes –providing unparalleled energy efficiency, comfort, durability, indoor air quality and peace of mind

EPA Indoor airPLUS Qualified Homes –providing unparalleled energy efficiency, comfort, durability, indoor air quality and peace of mind Noise Reduction: Spray foam insulation included in the exterior walls and attics.

Spray foam insulation included in the exterior walls and attics. Energy-Efficient: An array of energy-efficient features including solar panels, compact heat pumps with HVAC systems and condensing hybrid electric water heaters, and electric heat pump dryers and energy conserving washers

“Efforts like the CitySquare project are critical to the continued advancement of Advanced Energy Communities around the world,” said Mark McGranaghan, Vice President of Integrated Grid R&D at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). “EPRI will continue to gather performance information on the technologies and designs here, and from other community initiatives around the world, to help improve the technologies in play, move the needle toward decarbonization, advance the customer experience, and inform zero net energy building procedures. We are excited to be working with such innovative collaborators on this project.”

For more information about CitySquare, please visit www.meritagehomes.com/citysquare or (877) 275-6374

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 33-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

