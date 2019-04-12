Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meritage Homes Corp    MTH

MERITAGE HOMES CORP

(MTH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Meritage Homes Opens Nation's First All-Electric Zero-Net Energy Attached Condominium Community in Southern California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., is leading the charge in energy-efficient building by opening CitySquare, a first-of-its-kind condominium community in the heart of Irvine’s Business Complex. A testament to the future of residential real estate, CitySquare offers homebuyers energy-efficient living without sacrificing on modern features and design. With California’s latest solar mandate requiring all new homes to have solar by 2020, in addition to an array of federal regulations favoring green building, CitySquare’s all-electric, zero-net energy community is setting the new homebuilding standard.

In addition to its energy-efficient capabilities, CitySquare provides spacious, open four-bedroom floorplans perfect for entertaining. Plus, the community offers ample amenities including homes pre-plumbed for electric vehicles, two large parks and sports courts for active residents, along with barbecue grills and firepits to encourage an outdoor lifestyle. Homes are available for sale starting April 13. Community highlights include:

  • Proximity: Easy access to the 55, 405 and 73 freeways & less than two miles from the John Wayne Airport; perfect for a lock-and-leave lifestyle and located by a bustling business district for added convenience
  • Nearby Entertainment: Nestled between South Coast Plaza & Irvine Spectrum, there’s no shortage of things to do. Check out what’s around the neighborhood here
  • Sustainable Living: As one of most walkable neighborhoods in Irvine, eco-friendly, sustainable living goes beyond the four walls of the home. Walk or bike to nearby businesses, restaurants, shops, and the University of California, Irvine with ease

“The ability to build an industry-leading community in the heart of Irvine is an exceptional opportunity. As a leading builder in innovation, it is rewarding to see zero energy, healthier homes, and integrated home automation in one breakthrough project,” said C.R. Herro, Vice President of Innovation at Meritage Homes. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), California Energy Commission, Southern California Edison (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the City of Irvine to develop these innovative homes.”

Community Quick Facts
 Name: CitySquare
 Address: 17811 Gillette Ave, Irvine CA 92614
 Price: Starting in the low $800,000s
 Home Sizes: 1,868 square feet to 2,171 square feet
 Models Available to Tour: 3
 Home Designs: 3
 Sales Center Hours:
 ºMonday, Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday:10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
 ºWednesdays from 2-6 p.m.
 Sales Center Phone: 877-275-6734

Meritage Homes is a leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding and has again been awarded the honor for 2019. Here’s what CitySquare is doing different to set the new standard:

  • ENERGY STAR 3.2 Certified: Homes are voluntarily built to exceed California Title 24 building codes, ensuring the community performs and surpasses the promises of a better built home, with energy efficiency at the crux of the build
  • Cleaner Air: EPA Indoor airPLUS Qualified Homes –providing unparalleled energy efficiency, comfort, durability, indoor air quality and peace of mind
  • Noise Reduction: Spray foam insulation included in the exterior walls and attics.
  • Energy-Efficient: An array of energy-efficient features including solar panels, compact heat pumps with HVAC systems and condensing hybrid electric water heaters, and electric heat pump dryers and energy conserving washers

“Efforts like the CitySquare project are critical to the continued advancement of Advanced Energy Communities around the world,” said Mark McGranaghan, Vice President of Integrated Grid R&D at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). “EPRI will continue to gather performance information on the technologies and designs here, and from other community initiatives around the world, to help improve the technologies in play, move the needle toward decarbonization, advance the customer experience, and inform zero net energy building procedures. We are excited to be working with such innovative collaborators on this project.”

For more information about CitySquare, please visit www.meritagehomes.com/citysquare or (877) 275-6374

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 33-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts: Sherri Fastrich
(480) 338-3790
sherri.fastrich@meritagehomes.com

MH Logo w1LnTAG Vrt.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERITAGE HOMES CORP
02:00pMERITAGE HOMES : Opens Nation's First All-Electric Zero-Net Energy Attached Cond..
AQ
02:00pMeritage Homes Opens Nation's First All-Electric Zero-Net Energy Attached Con..
GL
04/11Meritage Homes Awarded ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excelle..
GL
04/05MERITAGE HOMES : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Schedul..
AQ
04/05Meritage Homes First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Schedu..
GL
03/22MERITAGE HOMES : Breaks Ground on Northaven Model Homes, Plans to open New Commu..
AQ
03/21Meritage Homes Breaks Ground on Northaven Model Homes, Plans to open New Comm..
GL
03/05MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04Meritage Homes announces preliminary orders for the first two months of 2019
GL
02/27Meritage Homes Investor Discussion at the Evercore ISI Conference to be Webca..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 314 M
EBIT 2019 234 M
Net income 2019 177 M
Debt 2019 826 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,55
P/E ratio 2020 9,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 1 882 M
Chart MERITAGE HOMES CORP
Duration : Period :
Meritage Homes Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERITAGE HOMES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 47,4 $
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Hilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phillippe Lord Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hilla Sferruzza CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Richard T. Burke Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Gary Sarver Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERITAGE HOMES CORP32.14%1 882
LENNAR CORPORATION29.86%16 185
NVR, INC.19.43%10 679
TRI POINTE GROUP INC26.99%1 974
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.9.85%1 917
M/I HOMES INC33.21%787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About