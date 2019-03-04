Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meritage Homes Corp    MTH

MERITAGE HOMES CORP

(MTH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Meritage Homes announces preliminary orders for the first two months of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 09:33pm EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) announced preliminary orders for the first two months of 2019 in advance of meetings with investors at two conferences this week.

Total orders through February of 2019 were in line with the first two months of 2018. Orders of 738 homes in January and 748 in February 2019 compared to 673 and 807 in January and February of 2018, respectively.

The company will report its full first quarter 2019 results in April.

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2017. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 33-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts:Brent Anderson, VP Investor Relations
 (972) 580-6360 (office)
 investors@meritagehomes.com

MH Logo w1LnTAG Vrt.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERITAGE HOMES CORP
09:33pMeritage Homes announces preliminary orders for the first two months of 2019
GL
02/27Meritage Homes Investor Discussion at the Evercore ISI Conference to be Webca..
GL
02/20MERITAGE HOMES : Robert Sarver to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors
AQ
02/19MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
02/19Robert Sarver to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors
GL
02/15MERITAGE HOMES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/14MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/30MERITAGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
01/30MERITAGE HOMES : reports diluted EPS of $5.58 for 2018, with 14% increase in pre..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 327 M
EBIT 2019 239 M
Net income 2019 179 M
Debt 2019 802 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,22
P/E ratio 2020 8,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 1 658 M
Chart MERITAGE HOMES CORP
Duration : Period :
Meritage Homes Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERITAGE HOMES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 47,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Hilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phillippe Lord Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hilla Sferruzza CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Richard T. Burke Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Gary Sarver Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERITAGE HOMES CORP18.41%1 672
LENNAR CORPORATION20.13%15 196
NVR, INC.6.73%9 476
TRI POINTE GROUP INC14.64%1 785
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.0.14%1 633
M/I HOMES INC23.36%717
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.