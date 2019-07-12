Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meritage Homes Corp    MTH

MERITAGE HOMES CORP

(MTH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Richard Burke to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) announced that one of the Company’s long-standing directors, Richard T. Burke, retired from his position as of July 12, 2019. 

Mr. Burke has been a director for Meritage Homes since September 2004 and has served as a director for a number of other companies, both public and private. He retired in 2018 from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of UnitedHealth Group and remains on its Board as Lead Director.

“As the chairman and CEO of a multi-billion dollar public company, Richard’s experience provided our Board with outstanding corporate governance and financial insight,” said Steven J. Hilton, chairman and CEO of Meritage Homes. “We are grateful for his service to Meritage over the last fifteen years.”

As part of its routine succession planning, the Board will be evaluating its current size and reviewing options and possible candidates for Mr. Burke’s seat.

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts:Brent Anderson, VP Investor Relations
 (972) 580-6360 (office)
 investors@meritagehomes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd1c4cc9-07f4-409f-844b-f3f3d7bc02cc

Primary Logo

Richard T. Burke

Richard T. Burke

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERITAGE HOMES CORP
04:41pMERITAGE HOMES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
04:31pRichard Burke to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors
GL
06/27MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
06/27Meritage Homes Receives 10 Prestigious Honors at the Annual Avid Awards for H..
GL
06/15MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION : Elects Joseph Keough to Its Board of Directors
AQ
06/14MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
06/14Meritage Homes Corporation Elects Joseph Keough to Its Board of Directors
GL
06/14Meritage Homes Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Sched..
GL
05/30MERITAGE HOMES : to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront i..
AQ
05/21MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 385 M
EBIT 2019 244 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Debt 2019 882 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 2 056 M
Chart MERITAGE HOMES CORP
Duration : Period :
Meritage Homes Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERITAGE HOMES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 53,4  $
Last Close Price 53,7  $
Spread / Highest target 7,93%
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Hilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phillippe Lord Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hilla Sferruzza CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Richard T. Burke Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Gary Sarver Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERITAGE HOMES CORP45.78%2 056
LENNAR CORPORATION23.68%14 992
NVR, INC.42.31%12 453
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.29.78%2 244
TRI POINTE GROUP INC12.17%1 743
M/I HOMES INC38.58%799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About