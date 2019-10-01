Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meritage Homes Corporation    MTH

MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

(MTH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meritage Homes to offer insurance products for new home buyers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced that Meritage Homes Insurance Agency will begin offering homeowners insurance and other insurance products such as auto, flood and excess liability effective October 1, 2019. 

Meritage Homes Insurance Agency joins MTH Mortgage and Carefree Title to seamlessly integrate the products offered by these affiliates into the homebuying process, ensuring that qualified buyers can have everything they need to close on their new Meritage home easily and efficiently.

"Choosing home insurance is a critical step in the homebuying process, but it doesn’t have a to be a complex one,” said Brian Hall, President of Financial Services for Meritage Homes. “Instead of having our home buyers call around to multiple agents to secure the insurance they need for their new home, Meritage Homes Insurance Agency simplifies the process with a one-stop shopping experience that eliminates paperwork, reduces delays and offers the best available insurance products.”

Meritage Homes Insurance Agency works in collaboration with top-rated insurance companies nationwide to provide competitive quotes to all Meritage homebuyers. Within 48 hours of signing a purchase contract, homebuyers will be contacted by one of Meritage’s skilled insurance agents to personalize a protection plan that best fits their needs.

“Bringing Meritage Homes Insurance Agency in-house, along with our mortgage, title and closing services, advances our strategy to provide a more comprehensive experience for our buyers,” Mr. Hall added. “We work closely with the builder and mortgage company to ensure each transaction closes without delay.”

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts

Meritage Homes Corporation
Brent Anderson, 972-580-6360
VP Investor Relations
media@meritagehomes.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
08:31aMeritage Homes to offer insurance products for new home buyers
GL
09/17Meritage Homes announces continued strong order growth through August 2019
GL
09/12MERITAGE HOMES : Operation Homefront Selects Atlanta-Based, Dual Military Couple..
AQ
09/09MERITAGE HOMES : Opens Parkview Glen in Anderson County Designed for First-Time ..
AQ
09/06Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place
GL
07/29MERITAGE HOMES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/24MERITAGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/24Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2019 results including a 22% increase i..
GL
07/12MERITAGE HOMES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 563 M
EBIT 2019 259 M
Net income 2019 211 M
Debt 2019 929 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 2 693 M
Chart MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meritage Homes Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 70,92  $
Last Close Price 70,35  $
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Hilton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phillippe Lord Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hilla Sferruzza CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Raymond Oppel Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter L. Ax Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION91.59%2 693
LENNAR CORPORATION39.77%17 559
NVR, INC.52.54%13 588
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.53.33%2 670
TRI POINTE GROUP, INC.37.60%2 140
M/I HOMES, INC.79.12%1 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group