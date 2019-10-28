Log in
MERITOR, INC.

MERITOR, INC.

(MTOR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meritor : Announces Appointment of Dan Crabtree as Vice President of Global Supply Chain

0
10/28/2019 | 08:16am EDT

TROY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that Dan Crabtree has been appointed to vice president of Global Supply Chain, effective immediately.

Crabtree has responsibility for all Global Supply Chain activities. He will report directly to Jay Craig, CEO and President of Meritor, and is based at Meritor's corporate headquarters in Troy, Michigan.

"Dan's 14 years of leadership and management experience across multiple areas of our global business will be valuable as Meritor's global supply chain function undergoes a strategic transformation to create a more connected, agile and profitable organization," Craig said. "We look forward to Dan's leadership as we focus on successfully executing the company's M2022 business plan."

Crabtree has been with Meritor since 2005, working in various positions of increasing responsibility, including director, Product and Program Management for the Defense and Specialty businesses, and managing director, Australia. Most recently, he was senior director, Supply Chain, North America Truck. Crabtree earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, majoring in integrated supply management, from Western Michigan University, and a Master of Business Administration from University of Detroit Mercy.

About Meritor
Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,300 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meritor-announces-appointment-of-dan-crabtree-as-vice-president-of-global-supply-chain-300945670.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
