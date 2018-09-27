Meritor : Donates $10,000 to Team Rubicon for North Carolina Hurricane Relief

TROY, Mich., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it has donated $10,000 to the disaster response organization Team Rubicon to help with relief efforts in areas of North Carolina hard-hit by severe flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

The company's contribution from the Meritor Trust Fund will assist Team Rubicon's volunteer force, which consists of military veterans, first responders and civilians who are assessing damage to homes and helping with cleanup and repairs.

"Our contribution will support Team Rubicon's highly experienced volunteers spearheaded by people who learned their quick-response skills in the military," said Krista Sohm, vice president, Marketing & Communications for Meritor. "We hope these efforts will help affected residents recover from the devastating storm."

Approximately 70 percent of Team Rubicon's 85,000 volunteers are veterans. The global disaster response organization began deploying hundreds of volunteers to North Carolina on Sept. 18. Team Rubicon volunteers have been conducting damage assessments, and providing home muck-out services, sawyer operations and debris removal assistance to residents in the areas of greatest need. Since 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed on nearly 300 response operations around the world to assist people affected by disasters.

Many employees at Meritor's Laurinburg, North Carolina facility were evacuated from their homes due to flooding, with several experiencing wind and water damage to their homes after more than 30 inches of rain fell on coastal areas.

"We appreciate Meritor's generous contribution in support of our mission to provide efficient and effective disaster relief to people in North Carolina communities most impacted by Hurricane Florence," said D.J. Sprenger, senior associate, Public Affairs, Team Rubicon. "The contribution will greatly assist our efforts to help residents recover and rebuild."

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,200 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

