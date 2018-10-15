Meritor : Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Results

Log in
10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

TROY, Mich., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal year 2018 on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. ET.

To participate, call (844) 412-1003 (within the United States) or (216) 562-0450 (International) at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference conference ID 4495389 when registering. Investors can also listen to the conference call in real time or access a recording of the call for seven days after the event by visiting the Investors page on meritor.com.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 14 until 1 p.m. ET Nov. 21 by calling (855) 859-2056 (within the United States) or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. Please refer to replay conference ID 4495389. To access the listen-only audio webcast, visit meritor.com and select the webcast link from the Home page or the Investors page.

The company's fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal year 2018 will be released prior to the conference call and webcast Nov. 14. The release will be distributed through PR Newswire and posted on meritor.com.

About Meritor
Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 8,200 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meritor-hosts-conference-call-and-webcast-to-present-fiscal-year-2018-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-results-300731313.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
