Meritor : Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2020 Second-Quarter Earnings Results

04/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

TROY, Mich., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's second-quarter results for fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, April 30 at 9 a.m. ET.

To participate, call (844) 412-1003 (within the United States) or (216) 562-0450 (International) at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference conference ID 1615229 when registering. Investors can also listen to the conference call in real time or access a recording of the call for seven days after the event by visiting the Investors page on meritor.com.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 12 p.m. ET on April 30 until 12 p.m. ET on May 7 by calling (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. Please refer to replay conference ID 1615229. To access the listen-only audio webcast, visit meritor.com and select the webcast link from the investors page. 

The company's second-quarter results for fiscal year 2020 will be released prior to the conference call and webcast on April 30. The release will be distributed through PR Newswire and posted on meritor.com

About Meritor
Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,100 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

Meritor, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Meritor, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Meritor, Inc.)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meritor-hosts-conference-call-and-webcast-to-present-fiscal-year-2020-second-quarter-earnings-results-301040285.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
