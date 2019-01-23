Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd    000060   KR7000060004

MERITZ FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD (000060)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- KRW   --.--%
07:35pLike a son but cheaper - harried South Koreans pamper pets instead of having kids
RE
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Like a son but cheaper - harried South Koreans pamper pets instead of having kids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 07:35pm EST
Lee Jae-hwan puts a pet food on a memorial altar for his pet dog Kkotgae at his home in Namyangju

SEOUL (Reuters) - Kang Sung-il buys Sancho, his Pomeranian, a toy every business trip and this Lunar New Year holiday will dress him up in a new $50 suit to visit 'grandma', Kang's mother.

Kang and his wife say children are too expensive and bring too much pressure. Instead they have opted to shower Sancho with love and gifts.

They are not alone. South Korea's pet industry is booming, fuelled by the same factors that have made the country's birth rate, at 1.05 births per woman, the lowest in the world: the high cost of education and housing as well as extremely long working days.

"Social pressures in South Korea are such that parents are required to provide resources for decades from private schooling to tutoring to art classes," said Kang, a 39-year old manager of a pet funeral home.

He says he found it hard to imagine being able to afford all that but is happy to spend about 100,000 won ($90) a month on Sancho.

On top of education expenses, an average South Korean household must budget roughly 12.8 years of income to buy a mid-range home, compared to 8.8 years in 2014, data from KB Kookmin Bank shows. Adding to their stress, South Koreans work the third most hours per year among OECD nations, lagging just Mexico and Costa Rica.

"The pet population is growing as more people choose not to have babies or even not to marry," said Kim Soo-kyung, manager at Samjong KPMG Economic Research Institute.

Pet-owning households have surged to 28 percent of all South Korean households in 2018, compared with 18 percent in 2012, government data shows.

That in turn has spurred a flourishing pet care industry whose offerings include tailored pet diets and high-priced photo shoots. Pet-related startups are also in vogue with venture capitalists.

The South Korean pet-related industry was worth 2.7 trillion won ($2.4 billion) last year, and that could more than double in size by 2027, according to the Korea Rural Economic Institute.

PET PROFITS

Firms seeking to profit from the boom include Pet Pick, which produces tailored food for over 10,000 animals. It is one of four pet startups to receive investments from GS Home Shopping, an online retailer that is part of the GS Holdings Corp conglomerate.

"We only use high quality ingredients, such as salmon and cranberry so our products are more than twice as expensive as regular dry pet food," Pet Pick co-founder Park Eun-byul said at the firm's Seoul factory.

"Many of our customers are millennials, who treat pets as their babies and are willing to pay more," Park said.

Leading venture capital fund, Korea Investment Partners, invested in two pet startups in 2018 - Bacon, which makes toys themed for holidays such as Christmas or Halloween, and Pet Friends, which promises to deliver pet products within one hour. The fund plans to invest in Picnic, which sells hand-made pet food, later this year.

Established firms are also cashing in. Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance saw more than 6,000 customers sign up in three months with a revamped pet insurance product launched in October, compared with roughly 100 per year for its earlier insurance programme.

Sales of pet products at CJ ENM's TV and online shopping division rose three times last year, with a cactus-shaped water purifier for cats priced at over $100 doing particularly well.

"It's twice as expensive as an ordinary purifier but we sell dozens every day," said Lee Da-woon, who procures pet products for the online mall.

Pet funeral services are also increasingly popular and the home where Sancho's owner Kang works, now holds more than 10 services a day, compared with 3-5 when it opened two years ago.

In Namyangju, just outside Seoul, Lee Jae-hwan goes for a walk every day carrying an urn with the ashes of his dog Kkotgae, continuing the routine they used to share.

"I've always introduced Kkotgae as my only son, the most loved one in the world," 51-year-old Lee said in a tearful interview at home, next to a ceremonial table with photos, some food and burning incense.

"He never saw the ocean. I wish we had visited together."

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi and Minwoo Park; Additional reporting by Daewoung Kim; Editing by Marius Zaharia and Edwina Gibbs)

By Hayoung Choi and Minwoo Park
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CJ ENM CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
GS HOLDINGS CORP --End-of-day quote.
MERITZ FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERITZ FIRE & MARINE INSUR
07:35pLike a son but cheaper - harried South Koreans pamper pets instead of having ..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 6 709 B
EBIT 2018 379 B
Net income 2018 259 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 9,70
P/E ratio 2019 8,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 2 546 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26 189  KRW
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong-Beom Kim Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jae-Joon Ryu Senior Managing Director & Head-IT
Beom-Jin Lee Director & Senior Managing Director
Yi-Soo Cho Outside Director
Ji-Hwan Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERITZ FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD2 259
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-1.79%493 875
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC2.39%34 913
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES2.18%32 411
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.91%29 574
SAMPO6.22%25 705
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.