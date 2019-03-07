Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MERL BK    AMTBB

MERL BK

(AMTBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amerant Announces Completion of Class B Share Repurchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:31pm EST

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”) announced today the repurchase (the “Repurchase”) of the remaining 2,112,321 shares of nonvoting Class B common stock (“Class B Shares”) held by Mercantil Servicios Financieros, C.A. (“MSF”) pursuant to the terms of the Class B Share Purchase Agreement, dated as of December 27, 2018, by and between the Company and MSF at a weighted average purchase price of $13.48 per Class B Share. MSF paid the placement agent’s fees with respect to the Class A shares sold to repurchase Class B shares and certain of the Company’s other transaction expenses.

The Company used proceeds generated from the underwriters’ exercise of their overallotment option from the Company’s initial public offering and private placement sales of Company Class A common stock (“Class A Shares”) for the Repurchase at 97% of the sale price of the Class A Shares. As a result of the Repurchase, MSF holds no Class A Shares or Class B Shares.

The Company is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for almost 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. Amerant Bank operates 23 banking centers – 15 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York City.

CONTACTS:
Investors
InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 460-8728
 
Media
media@amerantbank.com
(305) 441-8414


Amerant Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERL BK
06:31pAmerant Announces Completion of Class B Share Repurchase
GL
03/06Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation Appoints John W. Quill As A Director
GL
02/28Amerant Closes Private Placement of Class A Shares
GL
01/29Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Resul..
GL
01/23Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date
GL
2018Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation Adopts New Brand
GL
2018Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation Splits Stock One-for-Three
GL
2018Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
More news
Chart MERL BK
Duration : Period :
MERL BK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.