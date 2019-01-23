Log in
Amerant Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date

01/23/2019 | 11:12am EST

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 after the market closes. The Company will not host a conference call associated with the earnings release.

The Company is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for almost 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. Amerant Bank operates 23 banking centers – 15 in South Florida and 8 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as commercial real estate loan production offices in New York City and Dallas.
           
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

  CONTACTS:
  Investors
  InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
  (305) 460-8728
   
  Media
  media@amerantbank.com
(305) 441-8414
   

Amerant Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
