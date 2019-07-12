Log in
Amerant Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call July 26, 2019

07/12/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”), today announced it will report second quarter 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26. Millar Wilson, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Alberto Peraza, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call, joined by Miguel Palacios, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, that morning at 9:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Amerant Bancorp, Inc.’s website, www.amerantbank.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-987-6807 or 630-652-5946 (international). The conference ID number is 7386509. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for approximately one month.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in for Live Call: 1-866-987-6807
International Dial-in for Live Call: 1-630-652-5946
Conference ID: 7386509
Webcast: https://investor.amerantbank.com

About Amerant Bancorp, Inc.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 23 banking centers – 15 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York.  For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com ​or https://investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors
InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 460-8728

Media
media@amerantbank.com
(305) 441-8414

© GlobeNewswire 2019
