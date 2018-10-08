Log in
MERLIN DIAMONDS LTD (MED)
Merlin Diamonds : Expiry of Incentive Options – 08/10/2018

10/08/2018 | 12:13am CEST

7 October 2018

Manager Announcements Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 4th Floor

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sirs,

The Company advises that 4,000,000 incentive options have expired.

Yours faithfully

PETER LEE Company Secretary

Merlin Diamonds Limited ABN 86 009 153 119

Level 1A, 42 Moray Street Southbank VIC 3008

T: +61 3 8532 2858 F: +61 3 8532 2805

W: www.merlindiamonds.com.au E: info@merlindiamonds.com.au

Disclaimer

Merlin Diamonds Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 22:12:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mordechai Zev Gutnick Managing Director
Joseph Isaac Gutnick Executive Chairman
Peter James Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Henry Herzog Independent Non-Executive Director
David Stuart Tyrwhitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN DIAMONDS LTD-25.00%0
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%11 409
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION-23.13%665
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-23.46%423
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-44.16%404
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-42.42%236
