Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Merlin Entertainments    MERL   GB00BDZT6P94

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

(MERL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Merlin Entertainments : Activist investor ValueAct urges Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin to go private

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:45am EDT
A rainbow is seen over the London Eye in London

(Reuters) - Activist shareholder ValueAct on Thursday urged Merlin Entertainments to go private and said the owner of Madame Tussauds, the London Eye and Alton Towers could be valued at about 4 pounds a share, 20% more than its current price.

That would value the Legoland owner at more than 4 billion pounds. It had a market capitalisation of 3.42 billion pounds as of Wednesday's close, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"We believe the runway for building hotels, second gates, and Legoland parks is robust, and the company is uniquely positioned as a global partner for intellectual property owners," the San Francisco-based investor said.

Merlin did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"While Merlin obviously thrived as a private company, it may have come public too quickly," said ValueAct, its second-largest shareholder with a 9.3% stake, in an open letter to the board.

"Merlin isn't a bad business, but we do think it's overvalued," HSBC analysts had said on Monday, when it slapped the stock's rating with a double downgrade.

Merlin, which floated in 2013 and is the world's second-biggest visitor attractions group behind Walt Disney, struggled with rising labour costs and underperformance at Legoland parks last year which hit its stock price.

But it still guided to a "positive outlook" for 2019 and its shares have risen 4.5% so far this year.

Though ValueAct stressed that Merlin's current trading price did not reflect its underlying value, it backed the company's management, saying they had the right long-term focus which would help deliver sustainable shareholder returns.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, additional reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
02:45aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Activist investor ValueAct urges Madame Tussauds-owner M..
RE
02:14aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Response to ValueAct Capital Announcement
PU
05/20EUROPE : European stocks fall on worries about Huawei fallout
RE
05/20Trade jitters drag UK shares, turbulence hits Ryanair
RE
05/03MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Trading Statement
PU
04/29MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC : quaterly sales release
04/11MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Director/PDMR Shareholding - PSP Award
PU
04/11MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Sharesave
PU
04/05MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Disposal
PU
04/04MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Director/PDMR Shareholding - PSP Vesting
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 735 M
EBIT 2019 324 M
Net income 2019 194 M
Debt 2019 1 348 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 17,30
P/E ratio 2020 15,22
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 3 405 M
Chart MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Duration : Period :
Merlin Entertainments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,93  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Varney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Sunderland Non-Executive Chairman
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Allsop Chief Information & Digital Marketing Officer
Søren Thorup Sørensen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS4.72%4 304
TUI-28.05%5 781
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC15.58%5 211
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-1.00%3 049
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.24.92%1 985
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD14.74%1 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About