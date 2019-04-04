Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Merlin Entertainments    MERL   GB00BDZT6P94

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

(MERL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Merlin Entertainments : Director/PDMR Shareholding - PSP Vesting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:42am EDT

Merlin Entertainments plc

4 April 2019

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP) - VESTING OF 2016 AWARD

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company announces that, as a result of the relevant performance conditions having being partially satisfied, the awards granted in April 2016 under the Company's PSP vested in part on 1 April 2019. The overall vesting percentage for these awards was 36.5%.

Following such vesting, the following persons (PDMRs) sold a proportion of the shares that vested in order to satisfy the relevant employment taxes and fees arising on vesting at a price of 340.26 pence per share.

The following sets out the awards that vested on 1 April 2019, the number of shares sold following such vesting and, following such sales, the respective beneficial holdings in the Company to which voting rights are attached for each of the persons listed below:

PDMR

Number of 2016 PSP Awards vesting*

Number of Shares sold to meet employment taxes and fees

Beneficial Holding after sale

Mark Allsop

24,826

11,698

141,032 (0.014%)

Natalie Bickford

29,171

29,171**

0 (0%)

Fiona Eastwood

7,343

3,460

3,883 (0.000%)

Mark Fisher

32,287

15,213

2,319,218 (0.227%)

John Jakobsen

32,287

15,213

635,946 (0.062%)

Matt Jowett

29,171

13,745

15,426 (0.002%)

Nick Mackenzie

32,287

20,716

1,327,238 (0.130%)

Fraser Montgomery

14,482

6,824

127,120 (0.012%)

Hans Aksel Pedersen

24,836

6,064

371,705 (0.036%)

Justin Platt

24,847

11,708

111,765 (0.011%)

Nick Varney

120,288

63,913

6,737,072 (0.659%)

* includes accrued dividends

** in addition to the shares sold to meet employment taxes and fees, all remaining shares were sold

For further information please contact:

Matthew Jowett

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Merlin Entertainments plc

00 44 1202 634955

4 April 2019

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Allsop

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Digital Marketing and Information Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

24,826

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Allsop

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Digital Marketing and Information Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

11,698

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Natalie Bickford

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group HR Director

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

29,171

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Natalie Bickford

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group HR Director

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

29,171

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Fiona Eastwood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director Resort Theme Parks

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

7,343

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Fiona Eastwood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director Resort Theme Parks

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

3,460

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Fisher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Development Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

32,287

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Fisher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Development Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

15,213

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Jakobsen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief New Openings Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

32,287

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Jakobsen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief New Openings Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

15,213

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Matt Jowett

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Counsel and Company Secretary

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

29,171

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Matt Jowett

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Counsel and Company Secretary

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

13,745

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Mackenzie

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director Midway Attractions

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

32,287

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Mackenzie

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director Midway Attractions

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

20,716

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Fraser Montgomery

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Commercial Director

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

14,482

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Fraser Montgomery

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Commercial Director

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

6,824

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Hans Aksel Pedersen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director LEGOLAND Parks

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

24,836

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Hans Aksel Pedersen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director LEGOLAND Parks

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

6,064

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Justin Platt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

24,847

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Justin Platt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

11,708

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Varney

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

120,288

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Varney

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Merlin Entertainments plc

b)

LEI

549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB00BDZT6P94

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.

c)

Price(s) and volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.40

63,913

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

none

Disclaimer

Merlin Entertainments plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
08:42aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Director/PDMR Shareholding - PSP Vesting
PU
03/28MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Director/PDMR Shareholding - DBP Awards
PU
03/28MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Director/PDMR Shareholding - DBP Vesting
PU
03/28MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Notice of AGM
PU
03/21European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump
RE
03/19MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
03/15MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Holdings in Company- Marathon Asset Management LLP
PU
02/28MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : earnings up 6.2 percent on strong theme parks
RE
02/25VAIL RESORTS : To acquire falls creek and hotham ski resorts in victoria, austra..
AQ
02/22MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : UK's Merlin sells Australian ski resorts for 95 million ..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 749 M
EBIT 2019 328 M
Net income 2019 200 M
Debt 2019 1 362 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
P/E ratio 2020 15,06
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capitalization 3 553 M
Chart MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Duration : Period :
Merlin Entertainments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,05  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Varney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Sunderland Non-Executive Chairman
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Allsop Chief Information & Digital Marketing Officer
Søren Thorup Sørensen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS9.48%4 605
TUI-29.95%5 589
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC11.70%5 221
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.21%3 254
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-13.70%2 110
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.29.97%2 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About