Merlin Entertainments : Director/PDMR Shareholding - PSP Vesting 0 04/04/2019 | 08:42am EDT

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Merlin Entertainments plc 4 April 2019 NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP) - VESTING OF 2016 AWARD The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company announces that, as a result of the relevant performance conditions having being partially satisfied, the awards granted in April 2016 under the Company's PSP vested in part on 1 April 2019. The overall vesting percentage for these awards was 36.5%. Following such vesting, the following persons (PDMRs) sold a proportion of the shares that vested in order to satisfy the relevant employment taxes and fees arising on vesting at a price of 340.26 pence per share. The following sets out the awards that vested on 1 April 2019, the number of shares sold following such vesting and, following such sales, the respective beneficial holdings in the Company to which voting rights are attached for each of the persons listed below: PDMR Number of 2016 PSP Awards vesting* Number of Shares sold to meet employment taxes and fees Beneficial Holding after sale Mark Allsop 24,826 11,698 141,032 (0.014%) Natalie Bickford 29,171 29,171** 0 (0%) Fiona Eastwood 7,343 3,460 3,883 (0.000%) Mark Fisher 32,287 15,213 2,319,218 (0.227%) John Jakobsen 32,287 15,213 635,946 (0.062%) Matt Jowett 29,171 13,745 15,426 (0.002%) Nick Mackenzie 32,287 20,716 1,327,238 (0.130%) Fraser Montgomery 14,482 6,824 127,120 (0.012%) Hans Aksel Pedersen 24,836 6,064 371,705 (0.036%) Justin Platt 24,847 11,708 111,765 (0.011%) Nick Varney 120,288 63,913 6,737,072 (0.659%) * includes accrued dividends ** in addition to the shares sold to meet employment taxes and fees, all remaining shares were sold For further information please contact: Matthew Jowett General Counsel and Company Secretary Merlin Entertainments plc 00 44 1202 634955 4 April 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Allsop 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Digital Marketing and Information Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 24,826 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Allsop 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Digital Marketing and Information Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 11,698 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Natalie Bickford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 29,171 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Natalie Bickford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 29,171 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fiona Eastwood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director Resort Theme Parks b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 7,343 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fiona Eastwood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director Resort Theme Parks b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 3,460 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Fisher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Development Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 32,287 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Fisher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Development Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 15,213 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Jakobsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief New Openings Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 32,287 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Jakobsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief New Openings Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 15,213 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Matt Jowett 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 29,171 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Matt Jowett 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 13,745 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Mackenzie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director Midway Attractions b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 32,287 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Mackenzie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director Midway Attractions b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 20,716 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fraser Montgomery 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Commercial Director b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 14,482 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fraser Montgomery 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Commercial Director b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 6,824 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hans Aksel Pedersen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director LEGOLAND Parks b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 24,836 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hans Aksel Pedersen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director LEGOLAND Parks b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 6,064 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Justin Platt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 24,847 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Justin Platt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 11,708 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Varney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 120,288 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Varney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Merlin Entertainments plc b) LEI 549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB00BDZT6P94 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting. c) Price(s) and volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £3.40 63,913 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Additional Information none Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Merlin Entertainments plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:41:10 UTC