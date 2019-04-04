Merlin Entertainments : Director/PDMR Shareholding - PSP Vesting

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP) - VESTING OF 2016 AWARD
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.
The Company announces that, as a result of the relevant performance conditions having being partially satisfied, the awards granted in April 2016 under the Company's PSP vested in part on 1 April 2019. The overall vesting percentage for these awards was 36.5%.
Following such vesting, the following persons (PDMRs) sold a proportion of the shares that vested in order to satisfy the relevant employment taxes and fees arising on vesting at a price of 340.26 pence per share.
The following sets out the awards that vested on 1 April 2019, the number of shares sold following such vesting and, following such sales, the respective beneficial holdings in the Company to which voting rights are attached for each of the persons listed below:
PDMR
Number of 2016 PSP Awards vesting*
Number of Shares sold to meet employment taxes and fees
Beneficial Holding after sale
Mark Allsop
24,826
11,698
141,032 (0.014%)
Natalie Bickford
29,171
29,171**
0 (0%)
Fiona Eastwood
7,343
3,460
3,883 (0.000%)
Mark Fisher
32,287
15,213
2,319,218 (0.227%)
John Jakobsen
32,287
15,213
635,946 (0.062%)
Matt Jowett
29,171
13,745
15,426 (0.002%)
Nick Mackenzie
32,287
20,716
1,327,238 (0.130%)
Fraser Montgomery
14,482
6,824
127,120 (0.012%)
Hans Aksel Pedersen
24,836
6,064
371,705 (0.036%)
Justin Platt
24,847
11,708
111,765 (0.011%)
Nick Varney
120,288
63,913
6,737,072 (0.659%)
* includes accrued dividends
** in addition to the shares sold to meet employment taxes and fees, all remaining shares were sold
For further information please contact:
Matthew Jowett
General Counsel and Company Secretary
Merlin Entertainments plc
00 44 1202 634955
4 April 2019
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Allsop
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Digital Marketing and Information Officer
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Merlin Entertainments plc
b)
LEI
549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
GB00BDZT6P94
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares issued to PDMR following Performance Share Plan award vesting
c)
Price(s) and volumes
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.40
24,826
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Additional Information
none
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Allsop
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Digital Marketing and Information Officer
b)
Initial Notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Merlin Entertainments plc
b)
LEI
549300ZTI0VEFO6WV007
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
GB00BDZT6P94
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to satisfy relevant employment taxes and fees following Performance Share Plan award vesting.
c)
Price(s) and volumes
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.40
11,698
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Additional Information
none
Merlin Entertainments plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:41:10 UTC