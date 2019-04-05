Log in
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

(MERL)
Merlin Entertainments : Disposal

04/05/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Merlin Entertainments completes sale of Australian ski resorts

5 April 2019: Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location based entertainment, announces the completion of the sale of its Australian ski resorts, Hotham and Falls Creek, to Vail Resorts, Inc, as previously detailed in its announcement of 22 February 2019.

Ends

For enquiries contact:

Investors

Simon Whittington

+44 (0)1202 493 011

Media

James Crampton

Brunswick

Imran Jina / Elena Georgantzi

+44 (0)1202 493 014

+44 (0)20 7404 5959

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates over 120 attractions, 18 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to over 65 million guests around the word, through its iconic global and local brands, and the commitment and passion of its c.28,000 employees (peak season).

On 22 February 2019, Merlin announced the sale of Hotham Ski Resort and Falls Creek Ski Resort to Vail Resorts, Inc. for a consideration of A$174 million, subject to certain adjustments. Merlin originally acquired the ski resorts in 2012 through the acquisition of Living and Leisure Australia.

www.merlinentertainments.biz

Disclaimer

Merlin Entertainments plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:16:09 UTC
